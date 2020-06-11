OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation applauds the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act introduced in the U.S. Senate. It’s an important step toward reducing agricultural carbon emissions – a step that aligns well with dairy’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality or better by 2050 through the industry’s Net Zero Initiative.
The legislation was introduced by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana-Jasper; Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-8-Michigan; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina-Seneca; and U.S. Sen Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island-Newport. It encourages sustainable farming practices by making it easier for farmers to participate in carbon markets. The Growing Climate Solutions Act creates a certification program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help solve technical entry barriers that make it difficult for farmers and forest landowners to participate in carbon-credit markets.
We commend Sen. Braun, Sen. Stabenow, Sen. Graham and Sen. Whitehouse for their bipartisan work to facilitate greater farmer participation in environmental markets. Dairy farmers are environmental stewards who value proactive approaches to sustainability and this legislation will provide a welcome boost to their efforts. We look forward to working with the senators to advance this bill in Congress.
Carbon markets will play an important role in the dairy sector’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, an industrywide effort that will require public-policy support. Net zero is good for dairy farmers, good for consumers and good for the planet. The Growing Climate Solutions Act is part of how Congress can be leaders in this effort; we’re excited to see lawmakers sharing our goal of a climate-friendly future.