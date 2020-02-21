OPINION The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation that authorizes funding for 740 new agricultural inspectors at land, air and sea ports to prevent African swine fever and other foreign animal diseases from entering the United States. In October 2019 the Senate approved an identical version of the bill the House has now approved. Providing additional agricultural inspectors represents a priority for the National Pork Producers Council.
For more than a year the council has advocated for more agricultural inspectors at our borders. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection have done much to mitigate risk to animal disease, but we must remain vigilant. The vote represents a tremendous victory for our farmers, consumers and the American economy. We thank Congressional leadership for their strong leadership on the issue and look forward to the bill’s implementation. The legislation also authorizes 600 new agricultural technicians and 60 new agricultural canine teams.
The most likely path for foreign animal diseases to enter the country would be through the illegal transport of contaminated products. An outbreak of certain foreign animal diseases would immediately close U.S. pork-export markets, causing significant damage to farmers and consumers. The National Pork Producers Council continues to advocate for other foreign-animal-disease preparedness measures, including quickly establishing a U.S. foot-and-mouth-disease vaccine bank as provided for in the 2018 farm bill. The United States does not currently have access to enough vaccine to quickly contain and eradicate a foot-and-mouth-disease outbreak.