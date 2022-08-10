Legislation reflects key wins for dairy

OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation commends the inclusion of $20 billion in new funding for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs in the Inflation Reduction Act that was approved this week by the U.S. Senate.
The funding, spearheaded by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan-8, will help dairy farmers advance their proactive sustainability leadership by enhancing farm-bill conservation programs with an emphasis on key dairy areas of opportunity – including feed management. The new investments will provide important voluntary technical assistance to dairy farmers who undertake such stewardship practices, including targeted new funding that emphasizes critical farm practices that yield significant environmental benefits for dairy.
Dairy farmers seize environmental-sustainability opportunities whenever possible. The funding increases in this package will better position dairy farmers to effectively implement the dairy sector’s Net Zero Initiative and fulfill its 2050 environmental-stewardship goals. We’re very grateful to Stabenow for her success and leadership in securing this meaningful new conservation investment, which will be a game-changer for dairy.
Dairy farmers in 2020 committed in their Net Zero Initiative to become greenhouse-gas neutral or better by 2050, while also maximizing water quality and optimizing water use around the country.
Key wins for dairy among the climate-smart ag provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act include several important items.
- $8.45 billion in new funds for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides important technical assistance to dairy farmers; it’s targeted toward stewardship practices that can reduce greenhouse-gas emissions
- $25 million annually for the USDA’s Conservation Innovation Trials, with new funding targeted toward initiatives that use feed and diet management to reduce the enteric methane emissions that can comprise about one-third of a dairy farm’s greenhouse-gas footprint; the federation is excited for this opportunity to amplify its focus on reducing enteric emissions
- $6.75 billion in new funds for the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program, which funds locally developed and targeted partnership projects – emphasizing initiatives that incentivize or target reduced methane emissions
The National Milk Producers Federation and the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives this past year led a coalition of 12 agricultural and conservation organizations on a letter advocating for significant new funding for climate-smart agricultural practices. The letter opposed tax-policy proposals that could have undermined the transfer of family farms from one generation to the next. The federation is pleased that those tax-policy proposals are not included in this legislation and thanks the many members in both parties who advocated against them.
The federation looks forward to continuing to work with both Republicans and Democrats to enact climate and conservation policy into law. This past year the Senate passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act by a vote of 92-8. More recently the House Agriculture Committee adopted the SUSTAINS Act by a voice vote. This past month the federation worked with representatives to secure new funding for animal feed-additive approvals in pending appropriations legislation.
Jim Mulhern is the CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation; visit nmpf.org for more information.