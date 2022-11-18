 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lender names president, CEO

Compeer Financial logo

Compeer Financial recently named Jase Wagner as the organization’s next president and CEO. He’ll officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023. The change in leadership comes as Rod Hebrink, current president and CEO, is set to retire.

People are also reading…

Wagner moves into the role from his position as chief financial officer at Compeer. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial-services industry, including 13 years within the Farm Credit System.

Within Compeer he previously served as the vice-president of capital management and managing director of the organization’s Agri-Access division. Prior to joining Compeer Financial, he served as vice-president of Allied Capital, a middle-market junior capital provider in New York, and as vice-president at Deephaven Capital, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Visit compeer.com for more information.

+1 
Jase Wagner

Jase Wagner
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nut crop sparks possibilities

Nut crop sparks possibilities

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Imagine a new crop that stabilizes soil and fights erosion. It might improve water absorption in fields during major r…

Organic-industry leader honored

Organic-industry leader honored

MADISON, Wis. – The organic industry and Wisconsin’s Driftless Area are better today because of George Siemon, says Bill Tracy, a professor of…

Female farmers fight for future

Female farmers fight for future

The future of dairy farming is already taking shape on farms across the country. More women are expected to become principal operators or key …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News