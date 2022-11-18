Lender names president, CEO

Compeer Financial recently named Jase Wagner as the organization’s next president and CEO. He’ll officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023. The change in leadership comes as Rod Hebrink, current president and CEO, is set to retire.
Wagner moves into the role from his position as chief financial officer at Compeer. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial-services industry, including 13 years within the Farm Credit System.
Within Compeer he previously served as the vice-president of capital management and managing director of the organization’s Agri-Access division. Prior to joining Compeer Financial, he served as vice-president of Allied Capital, a middle-market junior capital provider in New York, and as vice-president at Deephaven Capital, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Visit compeer.com for more information.