Let carrots be carrots

OPINION In early October the news caught my eye that JBS, the world’s largest meat-processing company, was pulling out of the plant-based-protein market. The story, reported by The Denver Business News, noted that JBS started Planterra about two years ago. Planterra opened a processing facility in Denver, employing about 120 people while marketing its brand OZO.
JBS is a smart and well-funded company. It took the route of investing in what was believed to be the biggest challenger to real meat. Many companies in other industries have done the same thing. Shell Oil, for instance, bought a 44 percent interest in U.S. solar firm Silicon Ranch in 2018. That same year they invested $20 million in an India-based renewable-energy company, Husk Power Systems. Large multinational companies, whether publically traded such as Shell or privately held such as JBS, have the resources to hedge their bets and invest in potential competition. JBS still is invested in plant-based products in both Europe and Brazil. But JBS made the decision that plant-based protein is not the profitable venture its owners first thought it might be in the United States.
Other plant-based-protein companies are learning the same thing. Beyond Meat has partnered with McDonald’s to create the McPlant burger. As reported by CNBC in July, McDonald’s rolled out the addition to the menu in about 600 locations in February. Their study discovered a much-smaller demand than expected, though the two companies did sign a three-year commitment to sell McPlant burgers in the European market. Of the five countries in the test, Beyond Meat reported good sales in only two countries – the United Kingdom and Austria. Beyond Meat has seen its stock price go from an opening price of $65.68 as of Jan. 3, to a closing price of $14.24 as of Oct. 7.
People are also reading…
Those are only two segments of the story concerning plant-based protein. The fact is that Americans like real meat. Some people will prefer plant-based burgers to real burgers but that’s a smaller group than anticipated.
I’m a rancher and we eat meat all the time. If I want a carrot I will eat a carrot. When I want a burger I will eat a burger. I do not eat a burger shaped like a carrot with orange food coloring and chemicals I cannot pronounce, in order to pretend I’m having a carrot.
As a rancher I’m encouraged by these events and the knowledge that as a whole our nation still enjoys real family-farm-raised meat. So I ask you all to celebrate with me and go enjoy a delicious juicy steak.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.