Life lessons learned from new life

BARABOO, Wis. – Aron and Laura McReynolds and their family five years ago opened New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm near Baraboo. In every one of those years – in addition to three years prior to opening New Life – they’ve added a new feature to their 40-acre farm. Those features, which represent a lot of creativity and hard work, bring the family a sense of accomplishment. And those features – combined with more than 14,000 lavender plants – attract throngs of visitors from June through October each year.
Among the thousands of lavender plants there are 25 different varieties. They’re featured in New Life’s knot garden and display gardens. They’re also featured in fields where u-pick-class attendees can cut their own bouquets. Visitors can hop on a wagon pulled by an old Allis-Chalmers WD tractor for a tour of the farm. The tour includes an 8-acre field of wildflowers, which changes colors as different varieties bloom throughout the season.
Then there’s the farm store with a wide variety of bath and body products, essential oils and food items – many of which the family makes. The McReynolds have a commercial kitchen where they and their staff make tasty treats to serve customers on-site. Among the offerings are lavender-cherry pie, homemade lavender ice cream, lavender-lemon poppy-seed cupcakes, lavender tea, lavender lemonade and more.
Laura McReynolds creates many of her own recipes. She learned many of her baking skills from her mother, she said. Aron McReynolds makes the lavender-cherry pies. The couple’s three children – Gabriel, 17, Micah, 15, and Gracia, 12 – often serve as taste-testers.
One of the reasons the couple decided to farm and also to start a small business was to have something to do with their kids, Laura McReynolds said.
“We also wanted to teach them a work ethic,” she said.
Prior to purchasing their land the couple owned a pharmacy in north-central Kansas. Aron McReynolds is a pharmacist by training and continues to work part-time at Wisconsin’s Reedsburg Area Medical Center. Laura McReynolds was raised in Waupun, Wisconsin, as was Aron McReynolds’ mother. The couple met through their families’ church.
The couple moved to Wisconsin in 2014 for a new start and decided on the Baraboo area for its natural beauty.
“Nature is healing,” Laura McReynolds said.
And lavender been used for healing through the years. It’s been commonly used for anxiety, stress and insomnia. It’s also used for other conditions. Scientific research is limited but some small studies do suggest that aromatherapy with essential oils from plants such as lavender can be beneficial, according to Stacy Peterson, a resiliency specialist and wellness coach at Mayo Clinic.
Aron McReynolds’ pharmacy training is helpful in creating essential oils.
“I love distilling lavender oil and experimenting with different recipes for our bath and body products,” he said.
The idea to start a lavender farm really just stemmed from a beautiful photo of a lavender field online. Laura McReynolds said she had a sense of peace when seeing it. So she and her husband read all they could about the herb. They visited other farms, and also learned a lot by trial and error.
“It took losing about 3,000 plants to learn which ones were the best for our area,” he said.
Currently the couple takes cuttings off the best-performing plants each August. Those cuttings are then grown offsite in a greenhouse; they’re hand-planted the following May. All the farm’s lavender plants are planted by hand – by the McReynolds and their extended family.
Five years ago the family seeded 5 acres to wildflowers to attract bees and other pollinators throughout the season. Three years ago they seeded another 3 acres to blends intended to attract monarch butterflies.
“Each year we try to add something different to the farm to make things more beautiful and to provide time well-spent for our customers,” Laura McReynolds said.
“Ultimately we’re an agritourism business,” Aron McReynolds said.
The oldest McReynolds son, Gabriel McReynolds, practices beekeeping. Like his parents he did a lot of reading to learn. He’s also honed his interest in computer programming by developing AgReserve, a reservation-systems program. Visitors wishing to take the farm tour and classes at New Life use the system to register; they pay a nominal admission fee.
The AgReserve program is used by other agritourism businesses – such as apple orchards, lavender farms and wineries – across the country.
The middle McReynolds child – Micah – is interesting in taking care of sheep and has worked raising orphan lambs, as well as calves. He rotationally grazes 10 to 15 sheep along with a couple of steers on about 8 acres. He talks to farm-tour visitors about the sheep.
Gracia wears all hats, including tending to koi fish in a water feature at the farm. She’s spent a lot of time recently working in the store and fills in wherever needed, her mother said.
As their parents hoped, the children are developing a work ethic. And at New Life the family is seeing firsthand how creativity and a lot of hard work are rewards in themselves.
Visit newlifelavender.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.