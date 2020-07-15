DURAND, Wis. – A global pandemic didn’t keep Pepin County farmers from promoting dairy during June Dairy Month. Determination and thinking outside the routine led the smallest county in Wisconsin to host a drive-by breakfast that ran out of food two hours early and fed about 2,400 people.
When the Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee realized a traditional breakfast wasn’t going to happen, they met on Zoom to talk about what they could do to safely promote dairy during June. Member Marissa Koller suggested the idea of a drive-by, handing out 350 bags of ingredients for a dairy breakfast.
“At the on-farm breakfasts everyone has their defined role,” said Randy Koller, committee chairman. “We didn’t know what to expect. We had to do something.”
After two weeks of spreading the word the group realized feedback was good enough to warrant increasing the bag number to 600, each with enough supplies for a family of four to enjoy.
Eau Galle Cheese offered the use of its lawn for headquarters, which proved to be a good choice because town and county roads allowed for a long line of vehicles. Komro Sales and Service also offered a site for the breakfast, 8 miles away. Each site was given 300 bag combos to hand out to visitors, plus extra cheese if they ran out of bags.
The first bag of the combo held a pound of butter, a pound of cheese curds, four pudding cups, four yogurt tubes and a package of eight precooked sausages. The second bag held a three-pack of pancake mix – one each of original, raspberry and apple cinnamon – a packet of real maple syrup, chocolate-milk powder and a $2 coupon from Eau Galle Cheese. There were children’s activity bags and brochures with links to virtual tours of the Eau Galle cheese factory and Weiss Family Farms, where the breakfast was originally planned. Along with the two bags was a gallon of 2 percent or whole milk. All the food was locally sourced.
“We had an unbelievable turnout,” Koller said.
The breakfast was scheduled from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. but the first car arrived at 6:09 a.m. By 6:55 a.m. there were 26 cars in line so the group decided to open the line early. By 8:30 a.m. both sites were out of the bags of groceries; the car line at Eau Galle was more than a mile long.
They continued to give out 1-pound packages of cheese and promotional brochures until the cars quit coming. In total about 1,100 vehicles visited the two sites. Because each bag was meant to serve four people, Koller estimated 2,400 people were able to enjoy the breakfast. The traditional breakfast usually feeds between 1,600 and 1,800 people.
Pepin County Dairy Promotion never charges for its breakfasts, instead asking for donations. One person donated $30 even though that person was too late to get bags, Koller said. Local businesses were generous with donations in support of the breakfast – even though at the beginning of the planning the promotion committee sent out a long letter acknowledging that times are difficult for everyone. If people or businesses weren’t able to contribute, that was okay.
“(But) it exceeded what we’ve received in the past,” he said, “double what we anticipated.”
Responses to the letter varied. Some said they were giving more because other groups weren’t asking. Some commended the committee on good jobs done with past events while others expressed a desire to be part of a successful community effort.
“I can’t say how proud I am of this community that came together to support each other, businesses and farmers alike, to promote the dairy industry and our local farms,” Koller said. “This event is invaluable to make the connection even though it’s a drive-by and virtual farm tour. It’s a chance to share with the consumer how milk is produced and the care given to animals and land. Hopefully we connect the consumer with what we do.”