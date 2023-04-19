WINONA, Minn. – To have more money in the pocket, check field pests, says Elaine Ingham, a soil microbiologist.
“There are easier solutions than buying expensive materials (to grow good crops),” she said.
Soil complexity is the goal for crop farmers, she said. Chemicals such as glyphosphate kill everything in the soil, reducing the desired complexity. She compared spraying crops during the growing season to a marathon runner trying to go the distance after ingesting a poor diet. Plants need all the proper nutrients to grow and those nutrients need to come from healthy soil.
Characteristics of healthy soil are good tilth, good drainage, lots of micro-organisms, sufficient nutrients and reduced weed pressure – with the key to good soil health in the organic matter.
“Eyeballs tell you a lot of things,” she said.
Start by looking at the color of the soil. A good healthy soil is a rich dark-brown, not black, and about the color of a chocolate candy bar, she said. She recommends and teaches farmers to use microscopes with cameras to identity what’s in the soil.
“With the microscope you want to see the organic matter,” she said. “You want to see the little micro aggregates and the macro aggregates that the bacteria and fungi will produce. You want to see all those critters,”
But healthy soil doesn’t happen magically. It’s desirable to have good micro-organisms and proper conditions to inhibit bad micro-organisms, she said. The “Poop Loop” role is important for healthy soil.
“Because the nutrient concentration in the bacteria is so much higher than the nutrient concentration that the protozoa need, that means there is excess of every nutrient you want to talk about,” she said. “That excess is going to just get pooped out of the amoeba, the vegetable feeding nematode, or out of the earthworm or out of whatever predator we’re talking about. As long as those fungi have high levels of the nutrients, it’s more than the predator can tolerate so they spit it out.”
The plant meanwhile is close by, ready to take up those excess nutrients.
Micro-organisms are part of a healthy soil profile. With proper conditions the undesirables will be inhibited and the good will thrive. Concerning the recent increase in tar spot, she said she thinks there is something that is promoting tar spot – because whatever it is that normally competes with it is gone. Plants have immune systems and need all their required nutrients for their immunity to work. Farmers need to figure out what’s promoting the increase and reverse those factors.
Soil also needs structure so water can infiltrate it. Ingram said compacted soil has no oxygen; that’s a situation where it’s important to build structure as rapidly as possible. It’s best to keep everything on one’s own land – and without proper soil structure there will be soil loss. If there is no erosion, there’s no loss of nutrients.
A good way to achieve better soil is to make compost to apply to fields. Compost can cut inputs while increasing yields, she said – and it can be made on the farm. Farmers should start making compost in the fall before it freezes so it has a good start at decomposing. Compost needs to be warm to work, so it might need to be moved inside as it winds down. It might go dormant while waiting for warmer temperatures but additives can stimulate the micro-organisms.
Compost creates a diversity of micro-organisms. It adds organic matter, which is needed deep into the roots – which in corn can reach to 35 feet. If organic matter is less than 3 percent, the soil cannot grow the organisms needed to feed plants. Organic matter comes from dead plants; it exudates from plant roots and from micro-organism wastes.
Beneficials will out-compete diseases and pests if they have oxygen, water and micro-organisms. Because soils are different, there are no absolute values that work everywhere. Changes made in the soil profile need to be based on the crop and the location. The soil biology, the fungi and microbes, are part of the process of making soil. The correct abundant combination can do the cycling process for the farmer.
Ingham spoke at a Land Stewardship Project workshop. Visit www.soilfoodweb.com and landstewardshipproject.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.