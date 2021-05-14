Local conservation efforts recognized

OPINION The National Association of Conservation Districts has issued a response to the release of the interagency report, “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” regarding the proposed 30x30 initiative as announced in President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008.
The preliminary report is a joint effort from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Council on Environmental Quality. It’s the Administration’s initial effort toward developing the Executive Order.
We’re pleased that interagency leaders recognize the importance of locally led conservation outlined in the report’s “Principles for a Locally Led Effort to Conserve and Restore America the Beautiful.” Conservation districts were created to work directly with landowners and local communities to implement conservation. The goals of adding additional conservation across the country represent a significant opportunity to advance conservation on both private and public lands.
The National Association of Conservation Districts is developing more-comprehensive formal comments on the preliminary report that will be reflective of the perspectives of the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts. The association will also participate in informal discussions with the Administration and stakeholder groups.
We appreciate the report’s focus on support for locally led and designed conservation efforts and the opportunities that are championed by conservation districts. Conservation districts appreciate the report’s recognition of the important efforts of working-lands conservation.
The report clarifies an emphasis on conservation rather than preservation or protection as a means of achieving the Administration’s goals. There are many opportunities to improve conservation on public lands, but the opportunities are many times greater to increase conservation on private lands. Millions of private acres are actively in federal conservation programs or are being managed using effective conservation plans.
We’re encouraged that the preliminary report recognizes additional stakeholder input will be important to inform progress. We urge the Administration to consider creating a formal public-comment period for stakeholders to respond. We look forward to working with the National Climate Task Force and the interagency leaders to continue this dialogue, provide formal input and convene stakeholders across the United States to ensure local perspectives are heard and incorporated into the initiative.
Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.
Michael Crowder is president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, which represents America’s 3,000 conservation districts and the 17,000 men and women who serve on their governing boards. Its mission is to promote responsible management and conservation of natural resources on all lands by representing locally led conservation districts and their associations through grassroots advocacy, education and partnerships. Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.