URBANA, Ill. – Because of their non-point source nature, most farms aren’t regulated under the federal Clean Water Act. That leaves pollution control up to the states, resulting in a patchwork of approaches that are difficult to evaluate.
A new study by the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign focuses on local manure management regulations in Wisconsin and how they affect water quality in the state.
“Wisconsin is unique because it has allowed counties to participate in enforcement of state agricultural code without state approval,” said Marin Skidmore, an assistant professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, and lead author of the study. “Most states have either sole state-level enforcement or allow local enforcement only with state approval. Wisconsin has more county-level participation in manure management than neighboring states, although it also maintains enforcement authority.
“That makes Wisconsin well suited as a test case to analyze effectiveness of local enforcement of manure-management regulations.”
Skidmore and her co-authors conducted interviews and compiled documents on manure-management ordinances in Wisconsin counties from 2008 to 2020. To evaluate water quality they recorded average monthly data for ammonia and phosphorous concentrations in water bodies such as rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs. Data were obtained from the Water Quality Portal, a database of U.S. water-quality information.
“We find encouraging evidence for the effectiveness of local enforcement of management regulations,” Skidmore said. “Two aspects of local ordinances are particularly effective, leading to reductions in nutrient concentrations between one and three years. Both aspects align with the four Rs of nutrient management – applying the right source at the right rate, right time and right place.”
People are also reading…
The first of those rules requires all farms to develop a nutrient-management plan, regardless of whether they have a manure-storage facility. The second rule addresses a subset of counties that have more restrictive rules on manure spreading based on the presence of Silurian bedrock, also requiring a nutrient-management plan.
“In a nutrient management plan, farmers must outline how, when, where and at what rate they’ll apply nutrients,” Skidmore said. “Ideally the plan optimizes nutrient management according to the four R’s, which immediately reduces the amount of excess nutrients in the fields and the potential for runoff.”
To develop a nutrient-management plan farmers must first have their soil tested, then test or estimate the nitrogen and phosphorus content in the manure. Then they must determine fertilizer needs based on crops, acreage and soil conditions. Only about one third of Wisconsin’s acres currently have a nutrient-management plan. County agencies work with farmers to offer training and support, as well as grants to offset the costs of developing a plan.
Other parts of Wisconsin’s local management regulations didn’t appear to have immediate effects when counties gained enforcement capacity. Rules to require tillage setbacks actually resulted in a short-term spike in nutrient concentrations. The mixed results may be due to the presence of legacy nutrients that have been in the soil for decades. Long-term effects may be more encouraging, Skidmore said.
“Our study shows that some easily implemented regulations can have a positive impact on water quality,” she said. “We also show that local agencies are a valuable resource for regulation enforcement. Counties are able to address problems before they escalate and can provide a quicker response. They have staff who are living and working in the communities so they may have a different awareness than state organizations.”
Other states could emulate Wisconsin’s strategy, complementing state-level involvement with local agency engagement for a flexible, adaptable approach to manure-management regulations.
Funding for the study was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub.
The paper, “Effectiveness of local regulations on nonpoint source pollution: Evidence from Wisconsin dairy farms,” was published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for "Marin Skidmore" – for more information.
Marianne Stein is a communication specialist at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.