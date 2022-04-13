Locally grown answer to food insecurity

OPINION The state of Maine made headlines in the agricultural world this past November. Maine approved a “right to food” amendment to the state’s constitution, the first of its kind in the nation. It states “All individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to food.” The amendment provides Maine residents with the constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food. It even gives them the right to save and share seed with other producers.
The action began as a referendum from the people. It then advanced to the legislature, where two-thirds of the delegates voted to affirm the right of a citizen to feed, grow and raise the food they need for his or her family. Hopefully it’s the first of many state and federal changes to ensure family farmers have a prominent role in American agriculture.
In 2020 when COVID-19 was just beginning to shut down much of the country, we all remember shortages at grocery stores. First it was toilet paper; then shortages moved to the meat counter because of processing-plant closures. Farmers were not harvesting vegetables in March and April of 2020 because of the loss of wholesale markets catering to restaurants. Milk was dumped in every corner of the country.
Our food system has grown to be nationalized and run by a few multinational companies. Current consumers have only experienced a large industrial food complex. But Americans are now seeing the importance of buying local and supporting family farms.
The idea of consumers focusing on local farmers to produce their food is certainly not a new idea, but to many it was all but forgotten. In the past decade we have seen farmers markets grow in popularity.
My wife and I have a friend who operates a vegetable-subscription business. For several years we subscribed to receive weekly boxes containing a variety of fresh vegetables. Now my wife and I have our own garden, which seems to grow larger every year. We have always raised our own beef, but as friends have asked for meat we began selling each an animal to butcher for their families. That’s becoming more popular all the time. Prior to COVID we could call our local butcher to schedule an animal for a few weeks out. Then it became six months. Now we must schedule a year in advance.
To help with the demand the Montana Farmers Union has invested in a mobile-processing facility to be located in Havre, Montana. The Montana Farmers Union has partnered with the state of Montana to develop a meat-cutting curriculum at the Montana State University in Havre. The mobile-processing facility will be federally inspected, so we will have greater flexibility to market our meat to the public. My wife and I have invested money in it for a few reasons.
• guarantee of more available animals that we can sell direct
• foster the new program, which we hope leads to more local butcher shops
• provide consumers with more buying options
This country’s food system needs to change. Weaknesses of the system were front and center during 2020. Smaller local processing of our agricultural products is what we need. That will lead toward a smaller carbon footprint because of shorter hauling distances. And it will create a stronger rural economy. Maine understands the importance of “food as a right;” I hope everyone else does too.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.