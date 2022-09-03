Logging expo returns to Green Bay

The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held.
Wisconsin’s forests and paper-making industry generate more than $24 billion in economic output. The state’s Brown County and Fox Valley are home to the nation’s leading paper producers. They’re supported by raw material harvested from forests in the Great Lakes Region.
The expo is designed to showcase forest products used for daily life and how modern techniques are used in the sustainable management of forests. Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. Also featured will be wood carvers, portable sawmills, firewood processors, the BARKO Log Loader Competition, The Forwarder Challenge and a mini-excavator competition.
Advanced tickets cost $10; tickets at the gate are $15. The tickets are good for all three days of the event. Visit gltpa.org for more information.