Logging expo returns to Green Bay

The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held.

Wisconsin’s forests and paper-making industry generate more than $24 billion in economic output. The state’s Brown County and Fox Valley are home to the nation’s leading paper producers. They’re supported by raw material harvested from forests in the Great Lakes Region.

The expo is designed to showcase forest products used for daily life and how modern techniques are used in the sustainable management of forests. Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. Also featured will be wood carvers, portable sawmills, firewood processors, the BARKO Log Loader Competition, The Forwarder Challenge and a mini-excavator competition.

Advanced tickets cost $10; tickets at the gate are $15. The tickets are good for all three days of the event. Visit gltpa.org for more information.

Innovative farmer heads home

Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident.

Paul Bickford will be missed

OPINION  Paul Bickford of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many in this community, died in a farm accident Aug. 23. Paul wa…

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of…

COVID antibodies produced in eggs

Researchers at the University of California-Davis recently produced antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in chicken eggs. Antibodies har…

Planting seeds always brings pride

OPINION  At this time each year, with rare exceptions, I make the trek to my family’s cemetery, located in a no-stop-light town deep in the he…

