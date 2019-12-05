As haze blanketed large tracts of Southeast Asia in October, office workers with Genting Plantations in Jakarta, Indonesia, were investigating the source of choking smoke from more than 1,000 kilometers away.
Images collected from unmanned-aerial vehicles flying up to 400 meters above Genting’s oil palms help the company spot fires in remote and inaccessible areas. It’s part of a technology drive catapulting palm oil, the world’s most consumed vegetable oil, from dependence on manual labor. It's becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for commercial unmanned aircraft.
“We monitor satellite images twice a day and if there are any hot-spots near our boundaries, we’ll alert the plantation to take action,” said Narayanan Ramanathan, Genting’s senior vice-president of plantation advisory. “If it’s too far away and we can’t access it by road, we’ll send a unmanned-aerial vehicle to check.”
With oil-palm plantations spread across some 86,100 square miles of Malaysia and Indonesia, the industry represents fertile ground for unmanned-aerial-vehicle sales.
Agricultural industries accounted for more than a quarter of the $2.67 billion in commercial unmanned-aerial-vehicle sales in 2016, according to Allied Market Research. Demand will expand about 22 percent a year, reaching $2.44 billion by 2022.
“In the coming years use of commercial unmanned-aerial vehicles in palm-oil plantations is poised to show huge potential,” said Yash Doshi, who tracks the aerospace and defense sector for Allied Market Research in Pune, India.
That’s partly due to growing awareness about sustainable farming and precision agriculture, as well as government programs, greater use of smartphones and new “smart” technologies.
Worldwide unmanned-aerial-vehicle sales to agricultural businesses could be more than $8 billion by 2026, according to Selbyville Market Study Report.
Besides spotting fires, unmanned-aerial vehicles are capable of collecting data that can be used to decide if crops have enough water and nutrients, and even to find leakages in irrigation systems. That makes them an efficiency-boosting boon for the palm-oil industry.
A single unmanned-aerial vehicle can capture images of about 2,500 hectares of oil palms a day, said William Tao, chief operating officer at Hong Kong-based Insight Robotics.
Workers traditionally trudged in the tropical heat through dense grass and sometimes hilly terrain inhabited by snakes and scorpions to monitor plantations by sight. The vast size of plantations and the potential for human error can result in unreliable data.
Even where the data are collected using unmanned-aerial vehicles, many plantation owners are analyzing the images using artificial-intelligence-based systems, Tao said. The use of such tools means images spanning 10,000 hectares can be reviewed by a computer in four hours instead of the 14 days or more that it would take 20 people ordinarily, he said.
The technology is especially helpful in assessing the environmental impact of palm oil and with rain-forest destruction implicated in the choking haze that routinely afflicts the region.
“This is a hot topic now,” Ramanathan said.
Malaysia’s fourth-largest-listed plantation owner by market value owns about 20 unmanned-aerial vehicles and uses the services of other providers to monitor and map about 160,000 hectares of oil palms in Indonesia and Malaysia.
The aerial devices use excellent-resolution cameras that snap thousands of pictures for assembling composite pictures, which are then used to count trees and map estates. Genting is also weighing multispectral cameras to monitor palm health and detect pests. Smaller more-nimble unmanned-aerial vehicles are used for surveillance, especially of flood and fire in hard-to-reach areas.
Genting also uses satellites for mapping and surveillance, and is looking to artificial intelligence to analyze those images for more accurate feedback on tree health, yield potential and nutrient status, Ramanathan said.
Agriculture has been an important market for the past couple of years, according to Aerodyne Group, the world’s third-largest unmanned-aerial-vehicle services provider. The Kuala Lumpur-based company earns most of its revenue from construction, but expects the proportion of sales to plantation owners to increase beyond the current 10 percent, Chief Executive Officer Kamarul Azman said in an interview.
“Agriculture is the next big thing for us,” Azman said. “We do know that the market is increasing. We’re focusing more on it.”
The increasing demand for unmanned-aerial vehicles may reflect the need to improve efficiency in the wake of depressed crude-palm-oil prices, he said.
“Plantation companies are very traditional,” Kamarul said.
He said they have a tendency to be a bit slow in adopting new technology.
“Everyone is clamoring to save costs and increase their efficiency,” he said.
Other technology is also poised to accelerate the palm-oil industry’s modernization. Genting is exploring the use of remote sensors, robotic equipment and autonomous vehicles to direct precise amounts of fertilizer to specific sites. That will avoid less-efficient blanket applications, Ramanathan said. There’s vast potential for the industry to take up new technology, especially to help with harvesting and field maintenance, as labor and land become increasingly scarce.