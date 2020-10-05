The value of a bull is a variable equation to variable producers. But much like a piece of machinery or a tract of land, it’s relatable to return on investment.
A basic requirement of the cow-calf business is to ensure each female has a healthy calf growing to its full potential every calendar year. Before that can happen there’s the need of a calculated investment in a well-managed virile bull. Infrastructure and management to maintain him properly and safely through the offseason are also needed. That’s nothing new or earth-shattering but if he’s defective, becomes damaged goods or is otherwise mishandled there will be large financial consequences.
Crunch bull-calf numbers
Hypothetically consider a single herd bull sires 120 calves in his working life during the course of four years. He improves the weight yield of calves sold at weaning by a 15-pound average at $1.50 per pound. That scenario will increase the bottom line by $2,700 through that time period. In addition there’s the value of any females kept as replacements and added to the herd during the four years. If a third of 60 heifers are kept, in a 100-head female herd, the derivative economic effect of the bull buying ability is 20 percent of the annual profit-loss statement. Not to be forgotten, an average salvage value for a mature sire should yield in the $2,000 range.
On the negative side consider if the bull is the cause of one cow in fertile heat going un-bred through her first cycle and becoming pregnant during her next estrus cycle. In an average year that can cost the producer about $100 on lost weaning weight of that calf alone. Factored across numerous cows, the losses become exponentially large. When running the numbers it’s undeniable the bull’s management is a vital component of the operation’s overall health.
Preserve bull conditioning
With held-over bulls it’s extremely important to complete normal procedures of breeding-soundness examination, vaccination, feet-trimming and a trichomoniasis test. Pencil out the bull power needed per cow; beyond that the focus should be on body conditioning.
Tom Troxel at the University of Arkansas said it’s important to divide sires into management groups to more effectively meet dietary needs.
“Separating younger and older bulls may be particularly important in preventing injuries and meeting nutritional requirements,” he said. “Younger bulls are growing rapidly and will need a different diet to compensate their growth rate and to replace the condition they lost during a previous breeding season.”
He suggested they be kept in a separate location away from cows, heifers and younger bulls, with plenty of exercise room, clean water and mineral supplements. A body-conditioning score pre-breeding of 5 or slightly better is optimal because during the breeding season a bull may lose as much as 3 pounds per day. It’s essential for all ages to enter that period in peak physical condition.
Protect those important goods
Winter can be a stressful time for cattle. In colder areas of the country it’s essential to provide protection from extreme and volatile weather; the opportunity for frost-bitten testicles is always great. Brett Andrews of Burwell Nebraska Veterinary Hospital encourages producers to keep bulls where shelter, trees or man-made windbreaks are available to block north winds that can cause frost- or freeze-damaged scrotums.
“Provide bedding during the severest cold or blizzard conditions so the scrotums won’t be on the bare cold ground,” he said. “The producers who do this have very few permanent testicular injuries due to extreme cold. However I have seen bulls left out with no or minimal shelter and they suffered permanent testicular injury.”
Sort bulls for pecking order
As winter retreats and spring approaches the smell of females in the air can once again destroy the tentative peace; confrontations may begin. Andrews said it’s vital to rearrange existing sires by ages, size or personalities, along with the facilities to accommodate that. Those to be combined in multi-sire breeding pastures should be penned together for several weeks before the season begins to allow the inevitable re-establishment of the social pecking order. That will create a large-enough cushion of time should injuries occur and a replacement animal be required. Bulls will establish and re-establish social order, but a producer can manipulate the process to avoid a damaged-goods situation.
Have ‘Plan B’ just in case
Unfortunately no system is perfect. It’s important to have a “Plan B” but the plan should never be an unknown hold-over bull dumped at an auction barn. The negatives of that mystery animal could be very costly. If possible having an extra suitable sire is wise – or pencil in a potential quality replacement available at short notice. These days there’s no reason to purchase inferior and unknown bulls.
For all involved the goal is to have fit and healthy bulls ensuring pregnant females as early in the breeding season as possible. Also have them in optimal condition throughout the off-season, ensuring their readiness when called upon in the coming year.