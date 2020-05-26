The Women’s Mining Coalition is a grassroots organization with members in all sectors of the mining industry including hard-rock and industrial minerals, coal, energy generation, manufacturing, transportation and service industries. Visit www.wmc-usa.org for more information.

American Agri-Women is a coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women with more than 50 state, commodity and agribusiness affiliate organizations, united to communicate with one another and with other consumers to promote agriculture. Visit americanagriwomen.org for more information.