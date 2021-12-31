Manage 2022 corn, soybean risks

The COVID pandemic and overall wariness on many fronts will continue into 2022. Managing risks will remain a priority, said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and a faculty member in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He recently shared an outlook for corn and soybeans.
U.S. net farm income in 2021 was good due to improved prices for corn and soybeans as well as beef, hogs and broilers. Farmers also have received unprecedented government payments in the past few years. Mitchell cited as examples the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Facilitation Program payments from 2018 to 2020, and the Corona Food Assistance Program payments of 2020 and 2021.
Farm income in 2021 is estimated to be 19 percent more than the 20-year average, according to the USDA. Farm income in 2022 also is forecast to be positive, but will unlikely be as good as 2021 due to an expected decline in government payments, Mitchell said.
Input costs also are expected to remain elevated. Farm-sector expenses increased 7.3 percent from 2020, according to a Sept. 2 report from the USDA-Economic Research Service. Mitchell advises farmers to lock in some of their input prices early because he doesn’t expect them to decline.
“At best there’s a chance those prices would stay flat,” he said.
Inflation also remains elevated. The Consumer Price Index for all items increased 6.8 percent for the 12 months ending in November. That’s the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“I think inflation is peaking but it will take a while to be closer to normal,” Mitchell said. “Interest rates could increase but the government isn’t in a hurry to raise them.”
The general economy is fragile; the government needs to balance the issue of inflation or increasing interest rates, he said.
The Federal Reserve System will want to extend the economic recovery as long as possible before increasing interest rates, according to CoBank in its recent outlook for 2022.
“But it also will be cognizant that the longer inflation remains elevated the higher the likelihood that it leads to a perpetuating cycle of higher prices and higher wages,” CoBank stated.
With better prices for grain and Corona Food Assistance Program payments in 2021, farmers will have better balance sheets moving into 2022. That’s enabling farmers to pay down debt as well as pay for more-expensive inputs, Mitchell said.
But neither the Agriculture Risk Coverage nor Price Loss Coverage payments are likely to pay much in 2022, he said. Therefore farmers may want to consider new crop-insurance options – the Supplemental Coverage Option and the Enhanced Coverage Option.
The options enable farmers to lock in more of their expected revenue by using a county crop-insurance policy to cover part of their individual Revenue Protection or Yield Protection deductible. Farmers should contact their crop-insurance agents for more information.
Farmers can take other steps to manage their risks in 2022. To manage fertilizer costs, for example, Mitchell recommends doing soil testing and manure testing. Many Wisconsin farmers fare better than farmers in other states because of the dairy industry and available manure supplies. One-third of the nitrogen used for corn production in Wisconsin comes from manure, he said.
And on average Wisconsin farmers use just 113 pounds of nitrogen per acre compared to Illinois farmers who apply an average 180 pounds per acre, he said.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said the increased cost of inputs is slowing the momentum that the country’s farmers were starting to build through better commodity prices and increased demand. The Farm Bureau has asked the Biden administration to look for ways to reduce fertilizer prices.
The Farm Bureau found that compared to September 2020, ammonia increased in price by more than 210 percent; liquid nitrogen increased more than 159 percent. It also found that the price of urea increased 155 percent and monoammonium phosphate increased 125 percent. Diammonium phosphate increased by more than 100 percent and potash increased by 134 percent.
Mitchell advises farmers to follow nutrient-management plans and understand the science behind them. He reiterated locking in some input prices now.
“Waiting might put you in trouble,” he said. “Store inputs if you have the space.”
He also advises farmers to seek advice from agronomists, particularly concerning seeding rates for individual farming operations.
Managing risks will remain a priority due to ongoing concerns, both foreign and domestic. There’s the issue of slowing growth in China and what that could mean for U.S. exports of corn and soybeans. Commodity prices have been good because of China but they’ll decline if the country stops or reduces purchases of U.S. corn and soybeans for political or other reasons.
CoBank stated that if the global economy is to perform well in 2022, it will do so despite slowing growth in China, monetary tightening in the United States and the persistent COVID pandemic.
“As we enter the third year of the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus is still in control of the world economy, and it will likely remain so through much of the first half of the year,” CoBank stated. The ongoing threat of virus mutations that could evade vaccines will keep economic uncertainty unusually high. Nevertheless strong consumer demand throughout much of the developed world will keep the economy humming
Supply-chain issues could remain. If supply-chains slow the distribution of crop inputs, farmers could be in trouble – particularly if an input such as fungicide is delayed and a disease such as tar spot exploded, Mitchell said.
Closer to home, he said he’s a bit nervous about the lack of soil moisture in southern Wisconsin; the Madison area has about 13 inches less than the average moisture level. If there’s no water recharge in winter or spring 2022, farmers could face serious drought conditions.
On a more-optimistic note, consumers are moving ahead despite the COVID pandemic. People are driving, which bodes well for ethanol consumption. They’re consuming more food, and there are greater Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Mitchell said.
“That should be good on the domestic front unless we see a massive outbreak of a new COVID-19 variant,” he said.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.