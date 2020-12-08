Many dairy farms face a situation of too many cows with not enough land on which to spread manure. There are two ways to solve the problem. One way is to reduce the number of cows, which can adversely affect a farm’s economics. The second solution is turning excess manure into a valuable resource that could be used by others.
Till Angermann is a hydrogeologist for Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers of Woodland, California; he’s been working on the Central Valley Dairy Representative Monitoring Program. He manages a network of about 440 dedicated monitoring wells on 42 California dairies, a program that began in 2012. He shares resulting data with dairy farmers to inform manure-management decisions.
There have been four main findings from that data.
- Central Valley dairies have subsurface-nitrogen emissions.
- There is an industry-wide manure-nitrogen imbalance – also referred to as a manure-nitrogen surplus.
- There are effects on groundwater quality.
- There’s a need to increase manure exports from dairy farms.
“This is a tall order and the industry is just at the beginning of tackling the issue,” Angermann said. “But some important steps already have been taken and progress has been made.”
Of the valley’s subsurface-nitrogen emissions, 94 percent are associated with cropland on dairy farms. Manure lagoons and corrals are minor contributors, he said. Efforts to reduce subsurface-nitrogen emissions should focus on improving nitrogen-use efficiency on cropland. That should begin by evaluating farm-scale manure-nitrogen supply and demand.
“We looked at the supply-and-demand question on a scale of the 42 monitored dairies,” he said. “We compiled information that producers submitted to their water boards between 2014 and 2018.”
Dairy farmers were allowed to subtract an atmospheric loss of 30 percent from the nitrogen excreted from their herds. The farmers reported they applied 42 percent of their available manure nitrogen to their crops. About 16 percent was exported from the total, which left 42 percent unaccounted for.
Angermann’s team findings were consistent with previous studies. One study reviewed 2011 to 2013 data from 62 dairies. It found that nitrogen applications were insufficient to maintain reported crop yields.
Another study conducted in the Central Valley in 2009 and again from 2011 to 2014 showed 41 percent of the nitrogen was unaccounted for.
“Field-by-field nitrogen applications with raw manure – and particularly liquid raw manure – are surrounded by large uncertainties,” Angermann said.
He and his team have been collecting water samples on a quarterly basis since 2012. The data show consistent exceedances of water-quality objectives for nitrates – at 10 milligrams per liter. The results were similar for every dairy farm regardless of its location, he said.
“This is an industry-wide issue,” he said. “For many if not most dairies, addressing surplus nitrogen will require taking some nitrogen out of the liquid stream.”
Market analysis conducted
To understand the needs of dairy farmers as well as growers of different crops, the California Dairy Research Foundation commissioned a market analysis. A farmer-to-farmer market exists for dairy manure and compost, but the market analysts found there are opportunities for the market to expand. Barriers to that expansion include relatively poor nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium value in manure, consumer perception, food-safety-requirement issues, state and company restrictions due to potential for pathogen outbreaks, and availability and affordability of manure products when compared to competitive products.
But there are trends that could favor manure and compost products, said Denise Mullinax, executive director of the California Dairy Research Foundation.
- regulatory and non-regulatory pressures on synthetic fertilizers
- growing awareness about improving soil health
- expansion of organic and other markets focused on sustainability
“Manure has significant value that can be further developed through a more-consumer-driven production and distribution system,” she said.
There’s opportunity for certified pathogen-free lines of transportable and affordable options from dairy-cow manure, she said. There are two technologies that could help improve transportability as well as storability of manure-based products.
“Dissolved air flotation” technology dewaters solids. When further dried, “tea water” can result in a product that’s 90 percent dry matter that can be pelletized.
“Thermal evaporative process” technology can be used to produce a product with 90 percent dry matter plus aqueous ammonia.
The technologies can separate and concentrate nutrients into products that allow placement when and where nutrients are needed by other crop growers, she said.
Manure-compost samples were taken to growers of different crops to gauge interest. There were four options.
- standard product of 100 percent dairy manure
- enhanced compost
- increased-nutrient compost
- aqueous-ammonia product
The market test showed overall favorable impressions by crop growers. Of respondents, 89 percent indicated they would use at least one of the products made from dairy manure; 42 percent said they’d be interested in using more than one product.
“There’s good demand for manure products if we can develop them,” Mullinax said.
The next steps would be to characterize composition of nutrient streams. That’s important because flush systems are popular in California. The goal is to identify how to use ultrafiltration, centrifugation or clarification to reduce water input to 5 percent to 6 percent of total solids.
“We need pilot tests to validate technologies, costs, operational impacts and consistent product quality,” she said.
Further processing required
Market opportunity for dairy manure is limited unless further processing is involved, said Jim Wallace, senior vice-president of environmental research for Dairy Management Inc. in Rosemont, Illinois. That processing would involve drying manure, and granulating or pelletizing it.
“If fertilizer products can’t be stored and transported, there isn’t much of an opportunity,” he said. “Nutrient density will be a key challenge.”
But certified-organic-fertilizer products enjoy price premiums as compared to conventional fertilizers.
One manure-processing technology is chemical-assisted flocculation. It’s used to recover nitrogen and phosphorus as well as address odor and storage requirements. The technology is being used on about 15 dairies across the country. But further processing may be needed to remove additional moisture, he said.
Another technology is an adaptation of a technology called mechanical vapor recompression. It produces a nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium product that’s about 90 percent dry matter. It also creates a separate aqueous-ammonia product.
“These products have a logical path to gaining organic certification so there could be a real value add to the technology,” Wallace said.
California flush dairies operate at total-solids concentrations in the 1 percent to 2 percent range. But chemical-assisted flocculation and evaporation are most cost-effective in the 5 percent to 6 percent total-solids range.
Ultrafiltration and centrifugation are options for increasing total-solids concentration. Ultrafiltration produces a “tea water” devoid of suspended solids. That results in almost-complete exclusion of phosphorus and organic nitrogen, reducing the volume needed for further treatment by evaporation or chemical-assisted flocculation.
Centrifugation is less expensive than ultrafiltration. It could be used to thicken the reject stream for further treatment by evaporation or chemical-assisted flocculation.