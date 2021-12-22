Margin-coverage signup opens

Signup for the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2022 is now available. The signup is open until Feb. 18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture program also has been expanded to enable dairy producers to enroll supplemental production.
Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage will provide $580 million to better help small- and mid-sized dairy operations that have increased production through the years but were unable to enroll the additional production. They will now be able to retroactively receive payments for that supplemental production. USDA’s Farm Service Agency has updated how feed costs are calculated, which will make the program more reflective of actual dairy-producer expenses, according to the USDA.
Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds based upon a formula using 2019 actual milk marketings. That will result in additional payments, according to the USDA. Producers will be required to provide the Farm Service Agency their 2019 Milk Marketing Statement.
Supplemental coverage is applicable to calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Participating dairy operations with supplemental production may receive retroactive supplemental payments for 2021 in addition to payments based on their established production history.
Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage will require a revision to a producer’s 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage contract and must occur before enrollment for the 2022 program year. Producers will be able to revise 2021 contracts and then apply for 2022 Dairy Margin Coverage by contacting their local USDA Service Center.
After making any revisions to 2021 contracts for supplemental coverage, producers can sign up for 2022 coverage. Dairy Margin Coverage provides eligible dairy producers payment when the difference between the price of milk and the cost of feed declines below a certain level. So far in 2021, payments have triggered for January through October for more than $1 billion.
Producers must certify with the Farm Service Agency that the operation is commercially marketing milk, sign all required forms, and pay the $100 administrative fee. The fee is waived for farmers who are considered limited resource, beginning, socially disadvantaged, or a military veteran. Producers may use the online dairy-decision tool to determine the appropriate level of coverage for a specific dairy operation.
The USDA is changing the Dairy Margin Coverage feed-cost formula to better reflect the actual cost dairy farmers pay for high-quality alfalfa hay. The Farm Service Agency will calculate payments using 100-percent premium alfalfa hay rather than 50 percent. The amended formula will make payments more reflective of actual dairy-producer expenses.
The USDA also is amending Dairy Indemnity Payment Program regulations to add provisions for the indemnification of cows that are likely to be not marketable for longer durations as a result of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, for example.
The Farm Service Agency worked with USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service to target assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and other conservation programs to help producers safely dispose of and address resource concerns created by affected cows.
Other recent dairy announcements include $350 million through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and $400 million for the Dairy Donation Program. Visit farmers.gov and search for "local service center" and dmc.dairymarkets.org/# for more information.