Marginal land yields exceptional beef

TOMAHAWK, Wis. – “I started going to Marathon County pasture walks when I was still hooked on conventional farming,” Tom Daigle said. “Because our set-up was a dairy in the 1980s I have all these silos including a Harvestore; now they’re all sitting empty.”
Daigle said he believes there’s no other way to raise beef than by doing so on managed pastures.
“One thing about raising grass-fed beef,” he said. “If it’s not done well it’s not very good. It takes high-quality pasture to produce a product that keeps customers coming back for more.”
Tom and Linda Daigle, along with their son Ben Daigle and his wife, Tiffany, are grass-fed beef producers east of Tomahawk in Lincoln County. They purchased their farm a few years after Ben Daigle returned from military service in 2013. The two families use managed grazing to produce 700- to 800-pound carcasses of finished marbled beef that they direct-market to consumers. Grain is not part of the ration.
“Our market has really taken off,” Tom Daigle said. “After COVID-19 hit, the market for home-grown grass-fed beef from local farms went through the roof and has continued. We can barely keep up.”
The Daigles have 40 cow-calf pairs and a total of 133 head of cattle on their 181-acre operation. The family’s grazing plan was created by Marathon County Conservation Planning and Zoning Department staff, who also work with Lincoln County farms. Although the sandy soil of the Daigle farm is described as having the potential to produce 2 tons of forage per acre, the Daigles are averaging twice that.
“On this farm over the last decade we’ve documented through pasture inventories forage yields of over 4 tons per acre,” said Paul Daigle, director of the Land and Water Program.
Soil-loss prevention is one key reason the Daigles use managed grazing.
“You won’t see a lot of soil on our farm,” Tom Daigle said. “Everything is in sod much like the Great Plains (were) 500 years ago.”
Vilas, Sayner and Croswell loamy sands comprise the soil profile on the farm. The lands are considered excessively drained and rapidly permeable with low water availability. Daigle said his farm is an example of great utilization of marginal land.
“If you can grow grass and some legume on this marginal land along with our marginal climate you’ve got a good thing,” he said.
The Daigle farm is located a quarter-mile from a trout stream known as Green Meadow Creek. A tributary of the creek runs through the Daigle farm property, crossing under a culvert near their old dairy barn.
“It used to dry up every summer but that hasn’t been the case for the last 11 years,” Daigle said. “Our water table is up significantly.”
This past spring it was dry. He said he was able to protect what moisture he had by having an established sod base.
“A layer of grasses, legumes, dandelions and forbs covers our farm, conserving its soil and moisture while feeding our cattle,” he said.
The Daigles make hay from their excess pasture. Their goal is to have the entire farm either grazed off or cut for hay by mid-July.
“Haying is a tool we use to have good-quality green pastures after the spring flush,” Daigle said.
The two families don’t own haying equipment, instead choosing to have custom operators make their hay.
“The economics don’t justify us owning haying equipment,” he said. “So far using custom operators is working for us here.”
The Daigle cattle see their first pasture rotation in spring when the grass averages a foot tall. Even though snow was gone in February this year, persistently cold soil temperatures through May delayed the first rotation a few days. The Daigles believe in the take-half leave-half management mantra regarding how short to graze paddocks.
“The plants are like solar collectors,” Tom Daigle said. “We leave enough residual so recovery occurs faster.”
That allows cattle to return to grazed paddocks within 35 days. The farm has about eight paddocks that include shade trees; they skip those as long as they can before using them on the hottest days during summer.
The Daigles give the growing-calf herd access to a shed with dry bedding in winter.
“They don’t use it much, maybe 15 days this past winter,” Daigle said.
The cow herd stays in fields designated for “bale grazing” in winter. The Daigles calculate the cows’ forage needs each fall and pre-set fields with round bales that are rationed in winter using electric polywire. Once the bale-grazing fields are created, the family rarely starts a tractor in most winters.
“We deposit a little more manure in bale-grazed fields than a soil scientist would recommend,” Daigle said. “We pre-set the bales in straight rows so we can drive down the row with a loader tractor to scrape and haul any excess manure after the winter feeding season.”
In an area that was once dairy country, the Daigles are successfully using managed grazing to produce grass-fed beef for a growing customer base. The key, according to Tom Daigle, is raising a product that’s nutritious and delicious.
“We like the fact that we’re doing so in a matter that conserves soil and keeps water clean for future generations,” he said.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.