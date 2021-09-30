Market-intelligence reports released

Six market-intelligence research reports for the agriculture and food industry recently were released by BIS Research. Each of the titles released covers a variety of segments such as crop-harvesting robots, weeding robots, milking robots, cameras, artificial-light sources, image processors, rotary-wing drones and fixed-wing drones. Several applications of the products also are featured such as precision and smart farming, livestock monitoring, simulated training, weather tracking and forecasting, harvesting, spraying, planting, vegetation mapping, crop-disease monitoring, stress detection, yield estimation and impurity detection.
Each report features an update on micro-segments influencing the market – existing products and advancements, market-share analysis of various key players, end-user preference data, and global and regional market analyses.
Unmanned-aerial vehicles, robots
The agriculture industry is transitioning to higher-tech mechanization using sensors and software-based artificial intelligence. The technology uses unmanned-aerial vehicles and robots to bring efficiency to farming operations. The global market for the technologies is expected to reach $30 billion by 2026, with a 22-percent annual growth rate. The primary drivers for market growth are increased automation and the sector’s shortage of manual labor. Several countries have initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and efficiency in farming applications.
Hyperspectral imaging
Hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, such as agriculture, through unmanned-aerial vehicle solutions. Growers can address various crop issues using hyperspectral-imaging cameras and accessories. Growers worldwide have started to accept hyperspectral imaging as a result of greater awareness about the technology’s benefits. The global market is expected to reach about $57 million by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 11.93 percent. The growth rate is being driven by increased emphasis on precision farming. Due to increasing global demand for food, growers must maximize their yields. The technology provides solutions such as crop-stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring.
Autonomous equipment
Precision agriculture focuses on maximizing productivity with minimum resources. With the support of global-positioning-system devices and computers, farmers can use autonomous equipment more efficiently. Engineers have been working on semi-autonomous and autonomous equipment across the globe. The global market is expected to reach about $29 billion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 10 percent. Market growth is being driven by significant developments in technology and the incorporation of artificial intelligence. The market also is driven by adoption of autonomous equipment on commercial farms, greater productivity, and profitability compared to conventional farming.
Aquaponic, hydroponic systems and equipment
With the help of alternative-farming techniques such as aquaponics and hydroponics, food production can be maximized with year-round production. Products grown using aquaponics and hydroponics are in a controlled environment and monitored. The market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of about 15 percent.
Fermented plant-based alternatives
Fermentation is an ancient technique for preserving food. The global market is expected to reach $422 million by 2026, growing at an annual rate of 5 percent. Major factors driving market growth are an increasing trend of veganism and escalating health issues among individuals. Food allergies have been increasing among consumers, some of which are caused by the reaction of protein present in dairy products with the body's immune system. Fermentation can help address the issue.
Augmented-reality technologies
Augmented-reality technologies are at a very early stage of adoption and are yet to be properly developed for agricultural practices. They’re mostly being used in the automotive and aviation industries. A very small number of farms globally have deployed digital technologies into their operations. The market is expected to reach $4.4 million by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 37 percent. Market growth is expected to be driven by growing demand for precision agriculture and smart-farming methods.
Visit bisresearch.com and search for "drones and robots" and bisresearch.com and search for "hyperspectral imaging" and bisresearch.com and search for "autonomous agriculture" and bisresearch.com and search for "aquaponic and hydroponic" and bisresearch.com and search for "fermented plant-based" and bisresearch.com and search for "AR in agriculture" for more information.