Marketing, events manager named

Melissa Haen recently was named marketing and events manager by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. She will develop and execute strategies to promote the policy-focused sister organizations. She also will plan and coordinate events to maximize member growth and engagement.
Haen has experience in director and manager roles in events and marketing within various industries, including agriculture. She most recently served as senior director of events and marketing for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce in eastern Wisconsin.
Haen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She earned a master of business administration degree in marketing from Concordia University. She also is a trained advertising specialist through Promotional Products Association International. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.