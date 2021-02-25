Maximize meat goat rate of gain

Raising meat goats calls for a sharp pencil when it comes to feed costs because they nearly always account for the largest share of expenses. Balancing feed quality to maximize weight gain is vital to amplify nutrition investment and bring home more profit.
Efficient rate of gain maximizes conversion of feed to gain without overfeeding. The goal is to provide enough energy, protein and forages to maximize an animal’s genetic potential.
Use three tips to maximize a nutrition program to support efficient goat growth.
- Ensure adequate dietary protein and energy. Meat-goat diets must contain both protein and energy to be productive. Energy from carbohydrates and fats drives growth rates and weight performance while protein is important to support feed intake and digestion. Insufficient dietary protein levels can negatively affect growth rate, disease resistance and more because not enough amino acids reach the intestines to be absorbed by the body. Lush forages can provide adequate fat and protein levels, but excellent-quality forages are not always available or cost-effective when purchased in large volumes. That’s when strategic supplementation can help efficiently boost diet effectiveness. Feeding a supplement high in both protein and fat can help improve appetite, rate of gain and efficient cost of gain. Be sure to choose a supplement with the right balance of dietary fat because excess fat -- generally more than five percent of the total diet -- can suppress rumen fermentation.
- Maintain forage quantity and quality. Goats need plenty of excellent-quality forage for efficient growth – between 1.5 percent and 2 percent of a goat’s body weight. Increased forage levels are important even in dry lots when producers may be supplementing diets more heavily to increase gains and reduce days on feed.
- Aim for consistent achievable weight gains. Whether raising meat goats for market or as replacement females, steady growth is the goal. Gains of 0.25 to 0.3 pounds per day is a good benchmark. On full feed, it takes about 3.75 to 4 pounds of supplemental feed per head per day to reach that goal. On the flip side it’s important to understand when goats have reached their maximum efficient growth potential. Producers should recognize when goats are no longer growing but are only gaining fat. Monitoring body condition score and not letting goats be more than a 3 out of 5 body condition score will help. Taking goats to market at the right time is more efficient and will save on unnecessary feed costs.
Clay Elliott is a small-ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition.