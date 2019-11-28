CHICAGO, Ill. – McDonald’s USA coffee is now 100 percent sustainably sourced, according to the company. Ground and whole-bean coffee for mainland-U.S. restaurants achieved the company’s 2020 goal a year ahead of schedule. Coffee for McDonald’s USA restaurants is verified-sustainable through McDonald’s "McCafé Sustainability Improvement Platform." The platform is a coffee-sustainability program developed in partnership with Conservation International or sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. McDonald’s long-term ongoing commitment remains focused on promoting climate resiliency and allowing farmers to continue coffee-farming traditions for generations to come.
“As we prioritize McCafé as a go-to coffee destination, we recognize that sustainability is important to customers, coffee farmers and to helping ensure the supply of coffee for future generations,” said Marion Gross, chief supply-chain officer.
The milestone signifies one step along McDonald’s journey to help build a more-sustainable coffee future for people and the planet.
“McDonald’s achievement of sustainably sourcing 100 percent of their coffee shows that sustainability can scale, and it’s not just for niche or small businesses,” said M. Sanjayan of Conservation International. “For over 25 years Conservation International has worked with McDonald’s. Today’s milestone is a clear signal to leaders everywhere on what can be achieved if business and conservation work together.”
Through the McCafé sustainability program, McDonald’s has invested in coffee growers and their communities for the long term, according to the company. McDonald’s recognizes building a sustainable coffee future is an important global issue that requires collaboration and action across the industry.
“Sourcing coffee from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms protects the environment as well as farmer livelihoods and the wellbeing of their communities,” said Alex Morgan of the Rainforest Alliance. “As coffee-growing regions increasingly feel impacts from climate change, McDonald’s sustainable-sourcing efforts in partnership with Rainforest Alliance and through the McCafé (sustainability program) preserve a long-term sustainable supply of coffee.”
Visit corporate.mcdonalds.com and search for “SIP” for more information.