Meat can help reduce warming

OPINION Climate change and greenhouse gases have been hot topics for agriculture in the past few months. Farmers are being considered as a part of the solution. Companies who spew greenhouse gases want to pay farmers to put in place practices that will sequester carbon in the soil.
Examples of sequestration practices are planting cover crops to remove more atmospheric carbon dioxide, and no-till farming to reduce soil displacement into the atmosphere. Those are fine ideas; they’re benefits of our free-market system as family farmers enjoy a new revenue stream and potentially better soil health.
But one segment of agriculture is being targeted and used as a whipping post by some. I’m talking about producers with cow herds, whether dairy or beef cows. Methane is now blamed as a major culprit in our global climate woes.
Let’s look at some historical references about large mammals who have inhabited the United States and Canada since the land was settled. It’s important to understand the animals that cattle have replaced on the landscape. There are currently about 100 million cattle in Canada and the United States. Estimates of bison in this same region totaled about 70 million – compared to a current count of 350,000. And 300 years ago elk numbered 10 million, but the current number is 1 million. The same can be said for deer and antelope; their numbers have decreased in the same time period. My point is that the number of large mammals in this part of the world has not changed dramatically in the past 300 years.
Something that seldom enters the discussion is the length of time in which select greenhouse gases remain in the atmosphere. Methane has a life expectancy of 10 years, compared to an estimate of 300 years for carbon dioxide. If we’re looking to stabilize the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, then we should consider stabilizing our current cattle herds – which would go a long way toward slowing the earth’s warming. The University of New Hampshire is conducting studies to determine if seaweed additives in cattle feed could reduce the amount of methane a cow emits. If that works on a wider scale, then we can start reducing the amount of greenhouse gases contributed by agriculture with the same stabilized cattle herd.
Of course there’s a big reason why we need to have farm animals, including cows, in the global food diet. We know we don’t have enough tillable ground to raise the food this planet needs. The United Nations estimates we have 7.8 billion people on the planet; some experts point to vertical farming as a solution. Vertical farming translates to crops being grown indoors, under artificial conditions of light and temperature.
But even with vertical agriculture I don’t believe we can all eat a solely plant-based diet. According to a study published in May 2020 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 38 percent of the global land surface is used for agriculture. Of that one-third is cropland and two-thirds is pasture land. The same study provided a historical reference of cropland to population. In 1961 there were 1.11 acres of cropland devoted to feeding one person in the world. By 2016 that number had changed to .52 acres per person. In 1960 a farmer fed just 26 people. Currently the average U.S. farmer feeds 155 people.
Despite that increase we’re falling behind in feeding the world’s population. A plant-based diet alone can’t feed the world. That’s one reason why we need family farms that raise the milk and meat that are crucial to our diets and to food security.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000. The two have been married for 32 years, and have two grown children who still help with haying as well as during big cow-working days like branding and pregnancy testing. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years. The couple have been National Farmers Organization members since 1994, when they bought their first cows to run with her parents on the ranch. They are the fourth generation operating the ranch in her family.