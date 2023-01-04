Meat, dairy safety critical to industry

Food safety within the meat and dairy industries was the topic tackled Nov. 18 in the monthly virtual meeting for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Discussing inspection methods and safety practices were experts from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Food and Recreational Safety. Council members are high-school seniors from across Wisconsin.
Each monthly youth-council session is focused around one agricultural topic with the intent to introduce council members to a variety of agricultural topics. Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski opened the meeting with a welcome to the council, followed by an introduction from Joe Meyer, administrator for the ag department's Division of Food and Recreational Safety. The overview allowed council members to understand the division that’s responsible for meat and dairy inspections.
“Before this meeting, I had no idea the vast expanse of milk and meat processing and safety,” said Alyssa Schauer, a council member from Mukwonago. “I learned that there are countless career paths and opportunities related to these fields that cover many different interests.”
Natasha Kowalchuk, an environmental-health sanitarian with an emphasis in dairy, introduced inspection of dairy farms and processing plants. Inspecting products and equipment is important to protect the health of consumers. She provided insight on the differences between Grade A and Grade B milk qualifications, pasteurization techniques and the protocols she enforces.
The council also discussed meat inspection and policies. Anna Martin, a meat-safety inspector from the ag department’s Bureau of Meat and Poultry Businesses, shared her expertise. She walked the council members through the process of what meat inspectors look for, such as processing labels and carcass inspection.
Both speakers expressed the importance of ensuring food safety through ag-department protocols. They also highlighted the need for educating farmers and processors about the policies they implement.
“It was very interesting to hear and learn how often food-processing establishments and farms are required to be inspected,” said Henry Koerner, a council member from Walworth. “It is very fascinating to gain knowledge about this side of the agricultural world.”
Using the information the speakers provided, the council members assembled into two breakout rooms. One breakout room discussed a scenario of finding a broken seal in a dairy-processing facility. The other discussed what would happen if an employee in a meat-processing plant failed to follow sanitation guidelines. The council members discussed and created possible outcomes of each situation and reported back to the presenters.
The council met again in December. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Claire Esselman of Clinton, Wisconsin is currently a senior at Clinton High School. She’s grown up on her family’s farrow-to-finish hog operations, assisting in farrowing and managing social-media campaigns. She’s competitively shown pigs during summer. She’s active in the Clinton FFA and the Wisconsin Showpig Association. She plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall, majoring in agricultural business and economics.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Ava Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin, is the daughter of Karen and Randy Endres. She grew up on a 750-cow Holstein dairy farm. She plans to pursue a career in medicine after completing a bachelor’s degree in biology and cell physiology, with a minor in Spanish.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.