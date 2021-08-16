Meat-processing help trimmed

With Wisconsin’s 2021-2023 budget signed in July, the state’s meat industry learned $200,000 will be allocated in each of the next two years for a meat-processor grant program. The legislature approved investment in four new state-meat-inspector positions. But no funding was approved for a meat-talent-development grant program. The budget announcement brought differing responses.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had proposed in his biennial budget $1 million each year for funding a meat-processing grant program.
“While $200,000 per year is a step in the right direction, it unfortunately won’t make a huge immediate impact,” said Jeff Sindelair, a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension meat specialist.
The average starting cost of building a small-scale meat-processing facility is typically between $1.5 million and $2 million, although actual costs – depending on size and capacity, for example – can vary widely, Sindelair said. Costs can escalate by several million more. A “small-scale facility” with 20 or fewer employees would have the capacity to process about 35 head of cattle per week, and between 50 and 75 hogs per week.
And that’s just the cost of a structural building. Equipment for a plant of that size would likely cost between $500,000 and $1 million, and could increase quickly from there. A couple of meat-processing plants in the state might benefit from a $50,000 to a $100,000 grant, but $200,000 doesn’t go far, he said.
Matt Ludlow, president of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and a cattle producer at Rush Creek Ranch near Viroqua, Wisconsin, said, “We’re glad there’s some funding, but it’s a long way from where it started. I don’t know how many processors will use it; they need to receive enough to be meaningful.”
April Prusia raises heritage hogs at Dorothy’s Range LLC near Blanchardville, Wisconsin. She’s working to start a cooperatively owned farmer-led mobile-slaughtering unit and butcher shop in south-central Wisconsin.
The cooperative board – comprised of all women producers and women butchers – has discussed participating in the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. The program enables state-inspected meat establishments to operate as federally inspected facilities in specific conditions and allows inspected meat to be shipped across state lines.
“I’d like to be hopeful and think anytime we toss some money at something, it can indicate we care about it and that it could lead to some efforts,” she said of the meat-processor grant program. “It can provide just enough information for the people in power to recognize there’s actually an issue.”
Wis. Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-41-Markesan, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism, said, “The legislature approved $400,000 in each year of the biennium for the Wisconsin Meat-Processor Grant Program. The funding level ended up being $200,000 per year due to the governor’s partial vetoes. We chose that amount to match funding levels and align the new program with what the state already does for dairy-processing grants.”
Britt Cudaback, communications director at the governor’s office, said, “The legislature reduced authorized spending for the Meat Processor Grant Program to a fifth of what the governor proposed, only allocating $200,000 in each year – so $400,000 total for the biennium – not $400,000 in each year.
“The governor’s partial vetoes didn’t affect funding for the Meat Processor Grant Program. What the governor’s partial veto affected was the legislature’s decision to eliminate the Dairy Industry Promotion Grant Program. While the partial veto couldn’t be used to restore the $200,000 annually to the Dairy Industry Promotion Grant Program that the legislature cut, it left intact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s ability to promote Wisconsin’s dairy industry and it preserved the appropriation language in state law.”
Ballweg said, “Both the dairy and meat industries have seen great challenges in recent years. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been administering the dairy-processor grant program, meeting demand with the provided funding. Matching the funding made sense to adequately assist an industry in distress, without mindlessly throwing money at a problem before we take time to fully understand the scope of the program and what the department’s capacity is to administer these grants.”
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-32-Onalaska, said, “Wisconsin is an animal-agriculture state. Ensuring diverse and robust meat processing is very important and this $200,000 investment is a start. The pandemic brought to light some of the supply-chain issues the meat industry currently faces. More needs to be done to encourage individuals and business to enter the meat-processing industry. After Gov. Evers signed the budget, I said I’d work hard to fill in the gaps; meat processing is at the top of my list.”
Marty Prem, owner of Prem Meats of Spring Green, Wisconsin, said, “I feel like it will be difficult to make many significant changes with the $200,000 grant. The stress placed on smaller plants during the (COVID-19) pandemic was something a $200,000 grant can’t resolve.
“Most processors are limited by strictly building size, equipment and staff. Many local butcher shops that the public turned to during the shortages have little to no option to add to their plant and find it difficult to find staff to keep pace with the demands of the job.
“Equipment is very expensive, which also makes it difficult to increase production. With uncertainty in meat prices, staff, and public trends and purchases I feel that almost all small plants find it too risky to explore expansion.”
Ballweg acknowledged that the meat-processing industry was stretched thin and saw great demands during the pandemic.
“Any investment in the industry will help our smaller processors innovate and expand to keep up with those challenges,” she said.
Meat inspectors added
The legislature approved four new state meat inspectors. That will bring to 70 the total number of meat-safety inspectors in Wisconsin. State inspectors currently serve 247 meat-packing establishments in Wisconsin. Of that number 79 have slaughter capabilities; 168 have processing operations only. State inspectors are on-site for both slaughter and processing.
Inspectors also serve 57 state-licensed custom exempt meat-processing establishments. Those operations may only slaughter and process livestock for the exclusive use of the animal or carcass owner(s), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. They’re subject to periodic risk-based inspections by state meat inspectors.
No funding for workforce development
No funding was approved for a meat-talent-development grant program. Evers proposed a $1.36 million program in the biennial budget.
“After extensive conversations with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and industry stakeholders regarding the meat-processing industry, we heard we would see the most success by investing in additional meat-inspector positions and into grants to benefit small meat processors,” Ballweg said.
Sindelair said he understands many industries need assistance in that area in the wake of the pandemic. But he adds that the meat-processing industry is specialized. It requires certain skills in food and human safety.
Prem said, “I feel like the meat-talent program is an important step to getting more individuals involved and interested in the industry. It’s difficult to find talented employees who have industry knowledge or experience. The program could have assisted plants in securing educated employees who have an understanding of the processes and functions of meat establishments.”
Prusia said, “In my meat studies in the past five years, I’ve learned that one of the biggest barriers to success is labor. The skilled-butcher labor force is aging and so many changes in the industry have happened in the past decade.
“Most people know there’s a shortage of trained workers in the trades in general, and it has impacted them personally. But I don’t think folks recognize that being a butcher is one of those important trade jobs. We can toss money, time and energy at this, but if we can’t address the shortage of trained butchers we won’t get far building a resilient food system.
“In the current model most meat is cut assembly-style. You could say it goes hand in hand with the concentrated-animal-feeding model. Those models aren’t helpful for local economies and communities, water quality, and farmers’ and butchers’ bank accounts. In my opinion a system that doesn’t include the butcher or the farmer is broken. If we include butchers in workforce-development efforts it would shed some light on the situation and we could gain some traction on the need for labor.”
Author’s note: Requests for comment also were made to the Wisconsin Meat Processors Association, which didn’t respond by press time.
