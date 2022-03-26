Meat-processing training crucial to future

Editor's note: This is part four of a series of articles regarding meat processing in Wisconsin. Part one was published in the March 3 issue, part two was published in the March 10 issue of Agri-View and part three was published in the March 17 issue of Agri-View.
The scarcity of skilled labor is one of the main challenges meat processors have long been facing. The need has only become greater since the COVID-19 pandemic began. To help address the issue, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is providing as much as $5 million in meat-talent-development assistance.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program will be used to recruit and provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat-processing-training programs. It also will help support program development and connect meat processors with potential employees.
Currently there are few vocational meat-cutting programs in the United States, not including meat-science programs at universities. Most processors must provide on-the-job training. According to the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network there are just five vocational meat-cutting programs along with one online-certification program in the country. One of the programs is at the Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin.
The college’s Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program is a one-year technical-degree program that walks students through everything from raising an animal on the farm to putting meat on the plate, said Joe Parajecki, program instructor. The two-semester program is held from September through May; it’s presented in a hybrid format with both online and in-person classes. In-person classes are all held on one day per week – Monday – for the convenience of students.
Parajecki teaches slaughtering principles as well as two sections regarding protein identification and fabrication. During the first semester students learn about the protein identification and fabrication of poultry, pork, lamb and fresh sausage. In the second semester they learn about beef, charcuterie and cooked sausage. Also covered is food-safety training in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points.
Students learn the basics of managing a butcher store, including how to package, freeze and sell fresh meat. And they receive hands-on training by selling their products from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday at the college’s butcher shop.
Due to the pandemic and related safety protocols, classes haven’t been held in slaughter plants. Instead Parajecki demonstrates the work at such plants via videos. Processing plants tend to be noisy, so by narrating over his videos students are better able to hear him, he said. And students can watch those videos at their convenience.
Eleven students are currently enrolled in the Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program. The program can accept as many as 20 students. Current students have different backgrounds – some are farmers while others want to start butcher shops. One of the farming students is learning how to process primal cuts that he’ll then send to a processor to do sub-primal cuts.
Sarah Boyd is a student in the artisanal-butchery class; she’s made a career in the culinary industry. Prior to her training at culinary school at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Wisconsin, she worked as a server. She also has served in sous-chef positions and as a cook at Epic, the medical-software company in Verona, Wisconsin. She also has owned her own café. She now works as a sous chef in Paoli, Wisconsin. To date she has butchered two animals.
“I’m in interested in the ‘nose-to-tail’ aspect of processing,” she said.
She wants to learn about using all parts of an animal to eliminate waste as well as to create revenue, she said. One of the most interesting classes to her involved a farmer who talked about lamb production and provided a cooking demonstration.
- Amber Ferry of East Troy, Wisconsin, also is a student in the artisanal butchery class. She plans to begin a mobile slaughtering unit business, she said.
- Another student, Jeff Werner, from Santa Barbara, California, plans to launch a software program for butcher shops so they can bring more meats from their area farmers to market.
- Breanna Pamer is a dairy farmer from the Winnecone, Wisconsin, area. She said she wants to pursue entrepreneurial activities in the meat business.
Parajecki serves on the advisory committee for the Wisconsin meat-talent effort. He’s been meeting with representatives from the state’s other technical colleges and sharing ideas for curriculum.
"If those colleges start meat-processing programs there’s a possibility they could add our online training to their curriculum," he said. "Each college would be responsible for hiring its own instructors as well as administering enrollment and fees.
We’re also meeting with meat-industry representatives to learn what they want us to teach,” he said.
Some of the colleges already have culinary programs. Each college is planning to apply for funding to add meat-cutting spaces and coolers as well as commercial-type grinders, smokehouses and other equipment.
Applications are open for the Fall 2022 program; application deadline is Aug. 31. Visit madisoncollege.edu and search for “meat” for more information.
Visit madisoncollege.edu -- search for "Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery" -- and nichemeatprocessing.org -- search for "vocational meat cutting programs" -- for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.