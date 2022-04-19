Meatpacking resilience examined

Many factors affect the cattle industry – droughts, cattle cycles, grain prices and, more recently, cyberattacks. The COVID-19 pandemic has added even more complexity, disrupting meat-processing capacity and raising concerns about the industry’s resilience.
A new study will examine industry conduct during the COVID-19 plant shutdowns. The economic ramifications from expanding local-meat processing through the creation of small packing operations also will be analyzed by Azzeddine Azzam, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“Market power is only one of several dimensions that affect the cattle industry,” Azzam said.
The task is to examine the wide array of factors and sort the details to reach conclusions for economic understanding and guidance for public policy.
“The issue of market power exerted by packers is nothing new,” he said. “It’s been around since the 1800s. The industry has gone through cycles; now we’re at the point where the industry is again highly concentrated. So the questions are ‘What’s the result of that concentration?’ and ‘Are producers worse or better off?’”
Economists traditionally have focused on the tradeoffs between two economic dimensions. The first dimension is meatpackers’ potential market power. The second dimension is economies of scale. COVID-19 has added a third dimension – resilience. The issue of resilience is tied to the effort of creating more small packing plants.
“When we add more regional or local capacity, either through opening new plants or expanding the capacity of existing plants, that’s going to restructure the industry,” Azzam said.
He'll study whether restructuring will make the industry more resilient to capacity disruptions, such as another pandemic. He also will analyze the short-term and long-term consequences for the cattle-feeding industry.
While separate initiatives the research is timely. University of Nebraska animal science faculty is planning to develop the Small Meat Processing Plant of the Future. The plant is expected to leverage new and existing university resources to expand processing capacity and enhance the tools available to small and very small processors.
Such a step should be applauded, particularly if it enhances the cost-efficiency of small meat-processing plants. That could allow them an opportunity to compete for business with larger plants, Azzam said.
Clint Krehbiel, head of the department of animal science at Nebraska, said the initiative will use a variety of approaches to boost workforce development within an updated processing facility.
“This will include traditional classroom and hands-on training for students earning degrees at Nebraska, but it also will expand meat-science literacy for younger students through 4-H, FFA and student internships,” he said.
The overall goal is to create a slaughter hub as a prototype for small or custom-exempt slaughter facilities with resources available to those looking to start or expand operations, he said. Visit ianr.unl.edu for more information.