MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council met virtually Feb. 16, with the topic of providing resources to farmers. Randy Romanski started the session saying it’s an exciting time when he advocates for agriculture during the state-budget development process.
Romanski is the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He said he advocates for items such as food security, school funding, workforce training and broadband.
The first speaker, Mark Schmitz, works in the ag department’s Wisconsin Farm Center as a farm-financial and transition-planning adviser. He said he enjoys assisting farmers as they plan for their futures. The Farm Center team consults with famers to help analyze a farm’s situation. When there’s financial stress, the team can try to find the best plan of action. An important service the Farm Center offers is the Farmer Wellness Program, which provides mental-health services to farmers 24 hours per day throughout the year.
“I didn’t realize there are such great resources for our farmers within Wisconsin, specific to their careers,” said Talena Sprecher, a council member from Lone Rock. “I will now be able to make sure my future students and community know about these resources.”
As a transition-planning consultant, Schmitz helps with financial stability, operating agreements, tax implications and estate planning. Farm Center staff travel across the state to provide their services, which are free and confidential. They provide general information and advice to farmers and their families.
The second speaker in the session was Kevin Plante, who coordinates the Wisconsin Farm Mediation and Arbitration Program through the Wisconsin Farm Center. He said his jobs have changed a lot in his career.
Plante previously worked as an ag educator for 18 years. He now works to help farmers take care of any kind of dispute. There’s no cost to participants and it’s confidential. The program utilizes certified volunteer mediators, and participation is voluntary. There are many reasons why people have disputes so it’s important to understand their needs to better help them work through to a solution, he said.
He told Youth Council members, “When you’re thinking about your career, regardless of what it is, put forth your full effort.”
Alyssa Schauer, a council member from Mukwonago, said, “It was really interesting to learn about different types of problems and scenarios that farmers run into and learn about the resources available to help them. This session helped me understand the hardship that farmers go through and steps that could help in conflict resolution throughout the agricultural industry.”
The presenters said different parts of the state have different questions or problems; there are a lot of different dynamics within farming enterprises. Some have significantly more issues with drought while some struggle to retain a market for their milk.
The session ended by council members going into breakout rooms to discuss scenarios related to farmer disputes and how they would go about them. The speakers provided input to the students.
Visit farmcenter.wi.gov or call 800-942-2474 for more information regarding the Farm Center.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Rachel Boehlke of Thorp, Wisconsin, is a senior at Thorp High School. She works on her family’s dairy farm, which consists of about 60 Holsteins and 10 registered Jerseys. She’s active in Thorp FFA, the Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society, 4-H, band and cross country. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this fall to study environmental science and management.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.