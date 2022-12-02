Memories grow with Christmas

OCONTO, Wis. – Farmers touch the lives of others daily. Often folks don’t give a thought to the origin of food and other produce that makes their lives better. But when people visit farms they are more apt to connect the work of farmers to important aspects of their own daily lives. And sometimes an experience on a farm is so special that visitors come away with an indelible memory that brings joy for a lifetime. Sometimes that memory becomes part of a tradition.
Airport Road heads upstream along the Oconto River just outside of Oconto. The road has 90-degree curves that slow traffic. It’s good to travel slowly as one moves through fetching snowy forest and fields. Not far beyond the airport, fields of beautiful evergreen trees appear in snow on both sides of the road. Suddenly one spots a blue tree, then a purple tree and then another blue tree among the thousands of green trees. Just before another 90-degree curve, a sign in front of an inviting building also catches one’s attention. The traveler has arrived at the Yeska family’s Whispering Pines Tree Farm.
On a sunny mid-November day Randy and Megan Yeska were busy preparing for the beginning of the Christmas-tree season. During a short break they paused within the farm’s gift shop.
“We have about 130 acres here on the home farm,” Randy Yeska said. “We have around 150,000 trees – Fraser Furs, Balsam, Spruce and White Pine. I’ve been growing Christmas trees since about 1986. Whispering Pines became an opportunity for us about five years ago and we bought it. We also run a tree lot in De Pere (Wisconsin).
“People look forward to coming to it. People are pretty happy when they come to get a tree. It’s the spirit that people are in for the holidays.
“We do lots of different things here (at Whispering Pines). We have booyah one weekend; we’ve had the Grinch family. There are photos with Santa Claus. Folks can ride one of our trains and cut a tree. We also have precut trees. We will sell trees here until Dec. 21 this year. The lot in De Pere closes a few days before that.”
The trains are connected wagons that hold people and trees. The wagons are pulled to and from fields of Christmas trees by tractors, some made to look like jolly locomotives.
Megan Yeska said, “It’s about creating experiences, creating memories. This is our fourth season here; we now know our repeat customers. Coming here is part of a family tradition for them. We are watching their kids grow up. One family with several children comes. Each child comes into the gift shop with a bag that has a sibling’s name on it. They choose an ornament and it goes in the bag. Then the next sibling comes in with their bag. It’s quite a gift-exchange tradition for that family. We look forward to seeing them.”
Another family member at Whispering Pines Tree Farm is Izzy, the Yeska dog. Izzy has a following of her own among repeat customers.
“Last week a woman came in to order a particular kind of wreath, like she does every year,” Yeska said. “She asked, ‘Is Izzy here? I brought her a treat.’ Two daughters always bring their mother to see Izzy. The mother sits down, puts her walker aside and pets the dog. These are happy memories.
“We have pay windows that open to the outside for people who don’t want to come in. We also sell trees in two different spots outside. We hire high school students for seasonal work. For some it’s their first job. The weekends after Thanksgiving are very busy; we’re open seven days a week then. People without small children tend to come during the week when we are less crowded. On weekends it can be shoulder to shoulder in our gift shop.
“Whispering Pines has been an extension of family for us. The people who worked here before we bought it are still here. Our sales staff, the wreath ladies who make the wreaths, they’ve been here for years. We’ve come to know and love them. We depend on them; they make the place run.”
Randy Yeska said, “We own this farm with two of my brothers. We also own a vegetable farm near Wild Rose (Wisconsin) called Yeska Brothers Farms. There we have around 1,600 acres in vegetables – potatoes, peppers, sweet corn and green beans.”
The Yeska brothers and their wives – Ken and Carolann, Dan and Sharon, and Randy and Megan Yeska – own and operate farms that provide food, joy and memories to thousands of people every year. They work with family as well as staff and friends who have become their extended family. Along with the vegetables and trees, they grow happy memories.
It’s said that if love is applied to food, it’s evident in the taste of that food. Visit Whispering Pines Tree Farm and see the love that’s evident in every Christmas tree and wreath. Folks come to Whispering Pines to get more than trees, ornaments and wreaths. It’s a place where the spirit of Christmas lives.
Whispering Pines Tree Farm is located at 3694 Airport Road near Oconto. Visit www.whisperingpinestreefarm.com and www.facebook.com/WhisperingPinesOconto or contact whisperingpineschristmastrees@gmail.com or 920-835-8733 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.