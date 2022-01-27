Merger-review guidelines need updating

OPINION R-CALF USA applauds the recent joint announcement by Jonathan Kanter, U.S. Department of Justice assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division, and Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, that they are updating federal merger-review guidelines.
The cattle industry is the single largest sector of American agriculture, generating about $67 billion in annual cash receipts. The previous merger guidelines did not adequately address buyer power upstream in the supply chain. And far too much emphasis was placed on market efficiencies, which has resulted in the dismantling of competitive marketing channels within our supply chain. That in turn has hollowed-out rural America. In addition far too little attention was given to regional and local buyer power, where the competitiveness of regional and local markets can vary widely – and where harm to the supply chain can be devastating.
The previous guidelines mistakenly presumed that the marketplace is currently competitive and thus any post-merger reviews based on changes from today to tomorrow were inherently skewed. Under the old guidelines the trigger for antitrust scrutiny did not take into account that the market’s pre-merger condition already lacked competition. New guidelines should require a comprehensive analysis of the market’s preexisting competitiveness prior to the application of review triggers.
For the cattle industry, the analysis would require a review of historical indicators of competitiveness, such as the cattle industry’s historical cattle cycle driven by supply and demand signals. Currently that cattle cycle has been destroyed, much like what happened to the pork and dairy cycles after the concentrated meatpackers captured their respective supply chains. Unless a determination is first made regarding the extent to which a marketplace is competitive, the assessment of a merger’s potential to lessen competition would be perfunctory at best.
Another deficiency in the old guidelines was a lack of attention to mergers in which one player has dominant control over product substitutes – in this case pork, chicken and soon lab-grown protein. Failure to address such substitutes invites internal anticompetitive practices such as varying the output and price of substitute proteins to manipulate the demand for live cattle.
Yet another serious deficiency in the old guidelines was their omission of factors unique to an industry that can make that industry uniquely susceptible to seemingly innocuous events. Indeed the previous guidelines suggested that non-horizontal mergers, such as a vertical merger capturing the competitive marketing channels of the cattle supply chain, are less likely than horizontal mergers to create competitive problems. We believe that was a serious mistake.
For example treating the cattle supply chain as similar to the poultry or pork supply chains would ignore critical factors.
• Cattle have the longest biological cycle of any farmed animal.
• Fed cattle are extremely perishable.
• It’s uneconomical to transport fed cattle long distances.
• The cattle market is very susceptible to even slight changes in supplies.
Other factors must be considered.
• The cattle market is greatly sensitive to shifts in procurement methods, some of which accord packers the same control as if they owned cattle outright.
• Demand for cattle is bounded on a weekly basis, which basis is determined by the packers.
• Cattle producers are subjected to market-access risk, meaning the availability of a timely market outlet – which again is controlled by the packers.
In April 2018 the Government Accountability Office investigated the 2015 price-collapse in our industry. It found that packer concentration in any given area was associated with decreased fed-cattle prices in that area. The Government Accountability Office surmised that some packers may have been able to exercise market power in areas with less competition. They also found that the farmer’s share of the consumer beef dollar decreased from about 65 percent in the 1970s to about 40 percent in 2018, suggesting to us that the present marketplace exploits producers on one end of the supply chain and consumers on the other.
We look forward to working with both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as they begin the important process of updating the federal-merger guidelines.
Bill Bullard is the CEO of R-CALF USA – the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America – a producer-only lobbying and trade association representing U.S. cattle producers. Visit www.r-calfusa.com or call 406-252-2516 for more information.