Microloans, ‘Chip Up’ give back to neighbors

ASHLAND, Wis. – To link consumers back to local producers the Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland runs a microloan program. People making purchases at the store can “round up” totals to the nearest whole-dollar amount instead of receiving change. The co-op call this “chip up” so “your change makes change.” The money collected is then loaned out to recipients for as long as three years. Loans are at no interest; they are capped at $5,000.
“We have two application periods each year, one in spring and one in fall,” said Sara Beadle, co-op marketing and member-services manager. “We just finished our fall applications and awarded loans to three local producers.
“The application form is simple. The managerial team looks at them to see if they meet the specific criteria of the program, and the loans are awarded. We publicize the awards so people know these loans are supporting local farmers and local agriculture. It’s another way we can keep our dollars in our community and not send them thousands of miles away. We started this in 2008 with some of our profits and money from the ‘Chip Up’ program.”
The Chip Up program also provides funds to local nonprofit organizations that benefit the community.
“It’s a really special way to have your dollar go that extra mile in our community,” she said. “You can’t buy everything local and guarantee your money will stay in Ashland, Wisconsin, but you can have part of your purchase stay in Chequamegon Bay every time you come here.
“We don’t exclude local producers who are not farmers. We have artists and others whose goods aren’t sold here (receive loans.) If people have a substantial business plan and need an extra push to get something out to market, this can give it to them. This round we (provided loans to) Amanita Acres, a fiber producer; Clare Hintz of Elsewhere Farm and J Walburg Pottery.
“The co-op is that sort of special place or hot spot in Chequamegon Bay for local goods focusing on fresh, sustainable, organic … the place where you can feel good about spending your dollars. That’s important to me, and it’s important to our members. We have outstanding support from our members; about 87 percent of our sales are to members. But we have many tourists who stop and shop here too. So many people love shopping here. Some love one specific product you can’t get anywhere else.”
In non-pandemic times the store is a place where the community gathers.
“About once a week (in normal times) we have a class in our community room,” Beadle said. “We have a large member meeting every year at Northland College, where we all have dinner together. The pandemic is an adjustment, but we went through (a pandemic) before (in 1918) and we will do it again.”
The basics needed to build a vibrant rural economy exist. The desire to help neighbors, to control one’s destiny, to live and work on the land – all can play a part in that economy. Like so many things in life, a little cooperation can go a very long way.
Visit www.chequamegonfoodcoop.com and www.cheqbayrenewables.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.