Respondents to the Chicago Fed’s agricultural survey covering fourth-quarter 2019 sounded more optimistic than a year ago, even though the results for farmland values mirrored those from fourth-quarter 2018. On balance the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw no annual change in its agricultural land values in 2019.
Yet values for “good” farmland in fourth-quarter 2019 increased 1 percent from the third quarter, according to 142 survey respondents representing agricultural banks across the district. Of the survey respondents 82 percent expected farmland values to be stable during the January-through-March period of 2020. But 7 percent expected them to increase during first-quarter 2020 – a little less than the 11 percent who expected them to decline.
The district’s agricultural-credit conditions showed some signs of improvement in fourth-quarter 2019. A slightly smaller percentage of 2.2 percent of current agricultural borrowers were not likely to qualify for operating credit at survey-respondent banks in 2020 than in 2019. Also the index of repayment rates on non-real-estate farm loans for the October-through-December period of 2019 reached its greatest level since third-quarter 2014. Non-real-estate loan demand in fourth-quarter 2019 was more than the previous year’s level, as were funds available for lending by survey-respondent banks.
The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the district was 78.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 – almost identical to the average a year ago. Average interest rates on farm-operating, feeder-cattle and farm-real-estate loans had decreased by the end of 2019 to levels not seen since the end of 2017.
Farmland values stable
On the whole there was no annual change in “good” agricultural land values in the district for 2019. The district’s farmland values in fourth-quarter 2019 were essentially the same as a year ago. In fourth-quarter 2019, Indiana and Iowa experienced year-over-year increases in agricultural land values of 2 per¬cent, whereas Illinois experienced a decrease of 1 percent and Wisconsin experienced a decrease of 2 percent. Compared with a year ago, Michigan farmland values seemed to be flat, yet not enough Michigan bankers responded to provide a conclusive result. The district’s farmland values increased 1 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 relative to the third quarter.
With inflation taken into account, district farmland values had a yearly decrease of a little more than 1 percent in 2019. In real terms the decrease in 2019 was smaller than the one in 2018 because of a dip in inflation. It was the sixth-straight annual real decline.
District farmland values decreased 13 percent in real terms from their peak in 2013 to the end of 2019. But the decrease in agricultural land values during that span was just 6 percent in nominal terms.
Weather challenges hurt the five district states’ crop production in 2019, which helped keep farmland values from changing. Based on calculations using U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the district states’ corn yield decreased to 183 bushels per acre in 2019 – a decrease of 5.8 percent from 2018. Furthermore the district states’ soybean yield decreased 8.9 percent from 2018, to 52.5 bushels per acre in 2019. Given that harvested acres for both crops declined relative to 2018, corn and soybean output for district states decreased 9.7 percent and 18 percent, respectively, in 2019.
Even so U.S. crop stocks were more than adequate to fulfill demand because of trade disputes that hampered exports once again in 2019. A trade war truce between the United States and China was struck in late 2019 and trade talks continue. Additionally the novel coronavirus emerged in China in December 2019. Before the USDA could fully account for the impacts of those developments on trade, it projected prices for the 2019–2020 crop year of $3.85 per bushel for corn and $8.75 per bushel for soybeans – increases of 6.6 percent and 3.2 percent from the previous crop year, respectively. When calculated with those prices, the estimated revenues from the 2019 harvest for district states would have decreased 3.7 per¬cent for corn and 15 percent for soybeans relative to 2018.
Livestock prices in general were increased in December 2019 from a year earlier. The index of prices for livestock and associated products in December 2019 was 5 percent better than a year ago. The continued increase in milk prices – 25 percent better, on average, than in December 2018 – was particularly welcomed, especially after a protracted spell of depressed prices.
And dairy and hog producers were eligible for payments under the Market Facilitation Program administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Overall the USDA planned to distribute $14.5 billion to farmers in order to counter negative impacts from limitations on agricultural exports in 2019. A substantial portion of Market Facilitation Program payments went to district states. Given greater levels of government support and better prices for some products, the USDA forecasted an almost-$10-billion increase in net farm income for 2019 nationwide.
One Illinois respondent reported, “Farmers in our area seem optimistic. Higher grain prices and government checks have kept our economy steady.”
Credit conditions improve
District agricultural-credit conditions exhibited signs of improvement in fourth-quarter 2019. The share of the district farm-loan portfolio indicated as having “major” or “severe” repayment problems was 5.8 percent in fourth-quarter 2019 – less than the share reported in the final quarter of 2018. At 79 for the final quarter of 2019, the index of non-real-estate farm-loan repayment rates was last more in third-quarter 2014. That said, repayment rates in fourth-quarter 2019 were still less than in the same period of the previous year, with 6 percent of survey respondents reporting increased rates of loan repayment and 27 percent reporting decreased rates. Moreover non-real-estate farm-loan renewals and extensions in fourth-quarter 2019 were greater than in fourth-quarter 2018, as 24 percent of survey respondents reported more of them and only 1 percent reported fewer.
The responses of bankers showed that demand for borrowing to fund farm operations was greater during the October-through-December period of 2019 relative to the same period of 2018. With 31 percent of survey respondents reporting an increase in demand for non-real-estate farm loans from a year ago and 14 percent reporting a decrease, the index of loan demand was 117 in fourth-quarter 2019.
Funds availability was more than the level of a year ago for the second quarter in a row. The index of funds availability increased to 107 in the final quarter of 2019, its greatest value since second-quarter 2016. Funds availability was more than a year ago at 15 percent of survey-respondent banks and less at 8 percent. The district’s average loan-to-deposit ratio was almost the same as a year earlier. But at 78.9 percent that ratio was still 3.9 percentage points less than the average level desired by responding bankers.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the average interest rates for farm operating loans at 5.49 percent, feeder-cattle loans at 5.61 percent, and agricultural-real-estate loans at 4.97 percent were at their best levels since the end of fourth-quarter 2017. While interest rates decreased, 34 percent of survey respondents reported their banks tightened credit standards for agricultural loans in fourth-quarter 2019 relative to fourth-quarter 2018. And 66 percent reported credit standards at their banks remained essentially unchanged. Similarly 17 percent of responding bankers said their banks required larger amounts of collateral for customers to qualify for non-real-estate farm loans during the October-through-December period of 2019 relative to the same period of a year ago; none required smaller amounts.
Looking forward
The survey results reflected some cautious optimism about agriculture’s prospects in 2020. Survey respondents indicated that at the beginning of 2020, only 2.2 percent of their farm customers with operating credit in the year just past were not likely to qualify for new operating credit in the year ahead. That was a slight improvement from what was reported at the start of 2019.
Farm-real-estate loans were predicted to have greater volumes in the first three months of 2020 compared with the same three months of a year ago. And responding bankers expected non-real-estate agricultural-loan volumes to be more in first-quarter 2020 relative to the same quarter of a year earlier, as volumes for operating loans and loans guaranteed by the FSA were forecasted to grow. At the start of 2020, survey respondents who anticipated capital expenditures by farmers would be less in the year ahead compared with the year just ended still outnumbered survey respondents who anticipated increased capital expenditures. Yet those projecting less capital expenditures no longer comprised a majority; there was a sizable share expecting no change in capital spending by farmers.
As one Wisconsin banker said, “Due to a recent increase in milk prices, I expect to see an uptick in capital investment that was put on hold over the last five years.”
The vast majority of responding bankers at 82 percent expected farmland values to be stable in first-quarter 2020. Notably the share of respondents expecting farmland values to decrease at 11 percent was not much larger than the share of respondents expecting them to increase – 7 percent – in contrast with the pattern seen during the past six years or so. Hence district agricultural-land values will probably be steady in first-quarter 2020.