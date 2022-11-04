Milk-pricing reform encouraging

OPINION Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently participated in an industry-wide effort to build consensus on milk-pricing reform. The cooperative was among the groups at a meeting hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation to discuss meaningful changes to the U.S. dairy-pricing system.
Edge is grateful for the opportunity to join other dairy groups to share ideas on the future of our milk-pricing system. Discussion highlighted an interest in collaboration and laid a strong foundation for the dairy community to move toward the expectation of consensus laid forth by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
We thank the Farm Bureau for hosting the constructive discussion. Additional thanks go to the numerous agricultural groups, leading experts and, most importantly, farmers who took time from their busy schedules to contribute to the conversation.
Edge is committed to building a more-transparent pricing system that allows dairy farmers and their processor-partners to thrive. It’s with meaningful and comprehensive reform that we can accomplish those goals and forge stronger farmer-processor relationships, built upon a foundation of trust and transparency.
Edge presented its milk-pricing-reform priorities at the event, emphasizing a need for increased flexibility and fairness. Its priorities focus on enhancing regional flexibility for each order and implementing a standard set of “contracting principles” to build a more-fair and -equitable pricing system. Visit youtube.com and search for "Edge milk pricing reform" to a watch a video about Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative’s milk-pricing-reform priorities. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.
Tim Trotter is the CEO of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.