Miss American Angus crowned

The sparkling crown, the bold red jacket, the crystal-studded black-hided sash — all are staples of the iconic Miss American Angus. Mary Wood was crowned Miss American Angus 2021-2022 at the 2021 National Angus Convention and Trade Show. Like many, Wood’s Angus story is centered around family.
"My family first got involved in the Angus breed when my brother was nine and first started showing Angus cattle," Wood said. "As soon as I turned eight I was showing at my local county shows. Then when I turned nine, I moved on to the national stage, so I’ve been involved from the first chance I could get."
Wood recalls memories from her first National Junior Angus Show in 2013, which ignited her interest in the breed, the industry and -- most importantly -- the people.
"My first memory would probably be my first junior nationals," Wood said. "The people I met, the connections I made, how I got started and just learning about the industry as a super young child was what really kicked it off for me and what made me realize this is what I want to do and where I want to be."
That realization sparked Wood’s passion for the Angus breed, but the woman in the red coat sparked her passion for influencing the younger generation.
"I want to be a role model to someone and inspire them to have the same passion I do," Wood said. "I always recognized the one woman in the ring wearing the red coat, and I always wanted to be that woman. It’s a time-honored symbol of the Association, the Auxiliary and the Angus breed as a whole."
Wood hails from Willow Spring, North Carolina, and currently attends Oklahoma State University. She is a freshman, double majoring in agricultural communications and agribusiness. After graduation she plans to open her own livestock marketing company.
"I’m really into photography, writing and potentially videography," Wood said. "I want to be able to give back to the Angus breed and find a new different way [to market cattle] that not everybody else is doing. That’s exciting to me."
Look for Wood in the crown, red coat and sash during her travels this year. Visit angusauxiliary.com for more information.