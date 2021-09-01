Monarch habitat progresses

Monarch butterflies looking for milkweed upon which to lay their eggs will now find hundreds of thousands of more acres of habitat in Wisconsin. That’s thanks to voluntary efforts by organizations and individuals statewide.
The Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative was formed in 2018 to urge the planting of milkweed and wildflowers on a massive scale. Milkweeds are the only source of food monarch caterpillars will eat. Adult monarchs feed on a wide variety of native wildflowers.
The collaborative’s efforts are essential to help reverse an 80-percent decline in the past 20 years in the Eastern population of monarchs that breed and migrate through Wisconsin and 15 other states.
“Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative partners have made a solid initial down payment on our statewide goal,” said Brenna Jones, a conservation biologist at the DNR and coordinator of the Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative.
Collaborative members committed to voluntarily adding 120 million new stems of milkweed, along with other native wildflowers. The group’s “Key Accomplishments 2018-2020” report shows monarch-habitat progress in Wisconsin.
- 105,000 reported new or enhanced acres of habitat, most of it on DNR State Natural Areas
- 205,268 acres enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program
- 822 monarch-specific conservation projects assisted by Pheasants Forever farm bill biologists
- Six major demonstration sites to teach and inspire, including at two rest areas along Interstate 39/90/94 west of Madison
- 85,000 copies of Wisconsin plant list for monarchs sent directly to Wisconsin homes
- 184 Wisconsin organizations and individuals have taken the pledge to help monarchs
Andrew Wallendal, co-leader of the collaborative’s agricultural working group, said many farmers are growing much-needed products and providing ecosystem services of pollinator habitats.
“These growers are unsung heroes who need to be recognized,” Wallendal said.
Dan Meyer, a Wisconsin Farm Bureau member and dairy farmer from Kiel, planning his first monarch habitat, said pollinator habitats can be a win-win for the environment and a farmer’s pocketbook.
"On our farm, we accomplish this by planting cover crops on environmentally sensitive and lower-yielding acres,” Meyer said. “This is one practice we can use to help expand diversity. Oftentimes farmers can accomplish this in a low cost, low-risk way by utilizing current cost-share funding."
Participants in the Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative include DNR representatives and other state and federal agencies, utilities, transportation groups, agriculture groups, university researchers, conservation groups and nature centers. Visit wiatri.net for more information.