AUSTIN, Minn. – Tom Cotter of Austin can brag that his family has been on the home farm for more than 140 continuous years and for four generations – yet they are still learning new ways to do things.
Cotter considers himself a regenerative farmer, with livestock, cover crops, sweet corn, peas, sunflowers, beans, field corn and hemp crops. Yet he said he doesn’t call himself a farmer; he thinks of himself as a caretaker and he takes that job seriously. When he took over the farm he characterized the land as addicted to chemicals and tillage. He thinks those are the two biggest disturbers of soil. Chemicals go deeper than tillage – and they both affect a lot of what’s under the surface because everything is connected.
Chemicals and tillage both have hidden costs. Tillage warms the soil in the spring but can cause wet spots in the fields. It was after Cotter bought a tile plow and spent 10 years laying tile line that he realized it wasn’t helping, he said. His soil was dead and smelled stale. He couldn’t find an earthworm in the ground to take his sons fishing. After he started growing cover crops he was able to control water problems without adding more tile lines – and they had the added benefit of a healthier soil profile.
In nature plants are diverse so he thinks it’s good to mimic that system, he said. With the diversity of crops, the life in his soils exploded and his income increased. He’s also had more-effective weed suppression and has increased nutrients for his cash crops.
“Soil health has a ripple effect,” he said.
Not all crops work out. But with several crops and enterprises, if one fails another works.
“Failure doesn’t mean I quit,” he said. “I learned and kept on doing stuff. And my big thing is, when in doubt, plant something.”
There’s a plus and minus to everything, he said; it’s possible to counteract a negative with a plus.
Cotter likes to grade his cover crops and fields in the spring. “A” means excellent winter survival of cover crops, good soil life and the option of cutting forage. Fields with a “B” grade have good winter survival of crops, but not perfect. He might need a chemical plan for those areas. C fields look good and green but with some winterklll spots that may need frost-seeding. Looking at a D-graded field tells him he needs to take a closer look at the weather, species, timing and other factors. An F in a field means it was a total failure and a learning experience.
Summer is when he orders his cover-crop seeds, which he likes to do early to beat demand. He attends field days and connects with his neighbors to learn from their knowledge. In fall he prepares his next year’s seed bed and seeds the winter’s cover crops. In winter Cotter’s planning his crops for the spring and acquiring his seeds.
People are also reading…
During the year he plants some seeds in at least eight months. He keeps continuous living plants growing on his fields.
“Mother nature doesn’t like to be naked,” he said. “If you don’t put in seeds, weeds will pop.”
He still uses Round-Up but he uses it thoughtfully and with purpose as a tool. He reminds himself that he’s growing food – and it’s human health that matters.
When he transitioned from tillage to no-till he realized it would change the microbes so he started with beans before moving to no-till corn.
“If we can have less erosion, we’ll have less regulations coming from the city people,” he said.
He said it’s essential to educate consumers. Consumers will pay quite a bit for a fancy coffee drink loaded with sugar while complaining about the recent spike in the price of eggs. He and his family host a soil-health day in September and invite farmers for a field day. The next day they host consumers to educate them to put their money where it matters in good food.
He previously produced corn-fed beef but now sells his customers premium grass-fed meat. He’s saved on tractor time by eliminating chopping feed. And he’s noticed his animals are calmer on pasture; tense animals produce tough meat.
“And I love to eat happy meat,” he said. “I can tell you what works for me, but it might not work for you.”
His motivation for wanting to practice regenerative farming is for the future.
“If my kids can’t farm, what’s the point?” he said.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.