Mycotoxins impact bird performance

Research conducted in Northern Ireland has shown that even small levels of mycotoxins found in animal feed have a direct negative impact on broiler-chicken performance.
The longitudinal three-year study, a first of its kind in the field, was conducted by Oluwatobi Kolawole at the Institute for Global Food Security in the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast, in partnership with agri-technology company Devenish.
Published in the Toxins journal, the study demonstrated the negative effect of small levels of naturally occurring toxic substances – mycotoxins found in animal feed – on poultry performance and health.
Kolawole said, “Mycotoxins are chemicals produced by fungi that can have serious effects on health, performance and the immune system of animals and humans if they get into feed or food. Whilst it is well-known that mycotoxins at high levels negatively impact animal health, to date it has been difficult to accurately examine the impact of these at low levels.
“This was, therefore, a long-term feeding trial to evaluate the effect of low doses of mycotoxin mixtures on the performance of broiler chickens being fed a naturally contaminated diet. We monitored birds over 18 crops and continually examined the level of mycotoxins against the performance of the birds. Whilst the levels of mycotoxins were low, the mixture of those present throughout the study had a profound negative impact on bird health and performance.
“The study showed that an increase in mycotoxins led to an increase in Feed Conversion Ratio – FCR. Increased levels of mycotoxins also led to a decrease in feed intake by the birds and a decrease in body weight.”
Chris Elliott, a professor at the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast, said, “This piece of research, in partnership with Devenish, revealed fascinating results that are of crucial significance to poultry producers and will undoubtedly lead to future collaboration to further extend our knowledge in this field.
“Whilst regulatory levels of mycotoxins set by the European Union are centered around safety, this study was centered around performance. The negative impact that mycotoxins had on bird performance highlights the importance of poultry producers being aware of even low levels of these toxins. Therefore they must consider how they are going to mitigate the impact of even low levels of mycotoxins in their animals’ diet.
“Importantly, the study identified a specific mix of mycotoxins – DON, FBs, ZEN and DAS – that are relevant to poultry. For that reason we can conclude that best combating the issue can be achieved through an additive specifically designed to target poultry-specific mycotoxins,”
Devenish and Queen’s University Belfast have a long-standing partnership built around pioneering nutritional and technical research.
Jonny Lester, the poultry technical manager at Devenish, said, “Devenish is proud to have once again collaborated with our partners at the (Institute for Global Food Security), Queen’s University Belfast, to undertake this significant piece of research. Leading the way in global nutritional expertise allows us to offer our customers valuable insight into optimizing their animals’ health and performance whilst also having a positive impact on their bottom line.
“We have calculated the impact of these mycotoxins on profitability. With FCR across crops differing by up to 14 points and each point of FCR resulting in additional feed costs, feeding a species-specific mycotoxin binder … at low levels all year and increasing it as required, is likely to have significant financial benefits.
“As well as performance and profitability, there are also sustainability benefits in reducing mycotoxin presence in a poultry flock. Improvement in this area would reduce raw-material input such as soya and the land-use change associated with its use. Reduction in FCR would also have the potential to reduce nutrient excretion and its impact on the environment.
“This type of ‘precision nutrition’ research, when applied commercially, allows our customers to get closer to the genetic potential of their stock and ultimately brings producers benefits across performance, profitability and sustainability.”
