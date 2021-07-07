National Dairy Shrine selects Guest of Honor

John Meyer, CEO-executive secretary of Holstein Association USA has earned the National Dairy Shrine’s greatest recognition, the Guest of Honor award. The annual award recognizes a contemporary dairy leader for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry.
Meyer was born and raised in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. His late father, Eugene Meyer, former managing editor of “Hoard’s Dairyman,” achieved the Dairy Shrine Guest of Honor award in 1986. The Meyers are the first father and son in the history of Dairy Shrine to have earned the Guest of Honor award. They also both served as Dairy Shrine presidents – Eugene Meyer in 1981 and his son in 2004.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, John Meyer became director of sales and marketing for NASCO, and then for Terry Printing.
For the past 25 years he has held leadership roles with breed associations, first with the Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association and now Holstein Association USA. At both organizations he leveraged his business acumen and people skills to create significant financial turnarounds while introducing new programs and being a strong advocate of breed associations and other dairy organizations.
Steven Larson, retired managing editor of “Hoard’s Dairyman,” said, “To each position John has held, he has brought business savvy, a penchant for hiring and motivating good people, a spirit of industry cooperation, and dedication to improving the lives and livelihoods of his organization’s members and others in the dairy industry.”
As CEO-executive secretary of the Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders’ Association from 1996 to 2001, Meyer initiated members’ involvement in the bull-selection process with artificial-insemination organizations through the development of two young sire-sampling programs, Swiss Pride and Swiss Progress Sires. He strengthened the breed organization’s youth programs, helped enhance the joint-classification program involving Brown Swiss, Guernsey and Milking Shorthorn. He fostered the joint office occupancy arrangement with the Milking Shorthorn Association, and outsourced publication of the “Brown Swiss Bulletin.”
He also developed the Exclusively Swiss Baby Swiss cheese program. Those initiatives brought about renewed enthusiasm for the breed and resulted in a significant gain in new members during his tenure.
Meyer was appointed CEO-executive secretary of Holstein Association USA in 2001. In two years with his leadership, the association went from continual losses to a profit on operations of $200,000. It has remained financially sound ever since. In Meyer’s second year the association launched Holstein COMPLETE, a program which bundles registrations, classification, production records, genetic reports, pedigrees and membership into one package.
The association in 2004 acquired AgriTech Analytics, a dairy-records processing center in Visalia, California. That same year Holstein Association USA and the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association announced a cooperative agreement. They began initial implementation of premise and animal identification using the association’s Farm Animal Identification and Records program.
Meyer worked with other dairy organizations in 2006 to form IDairy, a coalition designed to move forward on animal identification. Holstein Association USA and Zoetis in 2014 introduced Enlight, an online management tool to help Holstein producers more efficiently manage herd genetics.
With Meyer at the helm Holstein Association USA completed agreements with the Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Milking Shorthorn and Red & White dairy cattle associations. With those agreements Holstein Association USA provided breed registry and genetic services, and developed a partnership with the American Guernsey Association for Holstein Association to classify that breed’s animals.
Meyer’s vision became reality in 2018 when the Holstein Association’s Holstein America program premiered on RFD-TV. The biannual shows feature stories of excellent dairy-cattle breeders and the role they play in producing milk.
“By applying the ‘what gets measured gets done’ approach to developing goals, creating action plans, expecting accountability and communicating progress and results, John’s leadership has turned Holstein Association USA into the shining example of a serviced-based, member-focused organization adding value for those who participate in its programs,” said Randy Gross, who served as Holstein Association USA in 2006.
Corey Geiger, managing editor of “Hoard’s Dairyman” and 2019-2021 Holstein Association USA president, said, “With a sure and steady hand and quiet demeanor, Meyer has played a major role in applying a management-by-objective approach to breed organizations, in launching landmark achievements in animal-identification technology, in working toward industry cooperative agreements, and in adding value to the label ‘registered.'”
Meyer will be presented the Guest of Honor award at National Dairy Shrine’s Awards Banquet Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin. His portrait will then be displayed in National Dairy Shrine’s Dairy Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Atkinson. Visit dairyshrine.org for more information.