Editor's note: This article is part of a series of articles featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. – Marci Hess and her husband, Jim Hess, restore native ecosystems on their farm, Driftless Prairies. Their goal is biodiversity.
When and why did you join Soil Sisters?
Marci Hess: I joined in 2018. I needed to be around women who cared for the land, themselves, and who willingly share ideas, thoughts, techniques and laughs. I needed to be around women who crave learning and are filled with compassion for the lives in their care.
When and why did you begin restoring native ecosystems?
Hess: We began working with native ecosystems in 2000 when we moved from Kansas to Wisconsin. Prairies had been a passion of ours. But until we moved we had little time for additional volunteer work. I love nature and its critters. Native ecosystems are where biodiversity exists. There isn’t anything or anyone that doesn’t benefit from healthy natural areas. We’re experiencing great losses of wildlife, including insects. It’s my calling to do what I can to provide habitat and to encourage others to do so as well.
Oak savannas and wetlands are the most endangered ecosystems, yet provide the most value for wildlife and humans. Wetlands filter our water and oak savannas host insect diversity. Neither is easily or quickly recreated.
Can native restoration and agriculture co-exist?
Hess: Absolutely; they need to co-exist. Native ecosystems furnish above- and below-ground diversity that can improve agricultural functions. Healthy native ecosystems offset monocultures that would attract pests, with habitat for requisite predators and parasitoids. Native ecosystems sustain healthy soil ecosystems necessary for plant growth. They furnish habitat for native pollinators. The deep roots of native ecosystems prevent erosion and filter surface water.
Native ecosystems don’t need to be large areas, or require acres and acres. People can plant native species instead of lawns. They can plant around buildings, between fields and along roadsides – anywhere that isn’t “productive” could be productive.
That productivity doesn’t necessarily translate to physical dollars in the pocket, which makes it difficult for people to embrace. But native ecosystems can be income streams. Aside from economic and health benefits they can be harvested for seeds, some of which are quite pricey. That can result in additional income.
What do you produce on your land and why?
Hess: Driftless Prairies produces habitat via restoration of native plants and ecosystems. We’ve returned cropped land to prairie, grading from dry to wet mesic soil. We have removed invasive shrubs and plants from the oak savanna and woods. One could say we produce wildlife. Insects aren’t adapting fast enough to use non-native plants as hosts for their young. Without a wide variety of native plants insects can’t recreate. We provide habitat for insects, which provides protein for animals.
We have more than 200 native herbaceous plants and 30 native bushes and trees. Each year we add new species. The goal is biodiversity.
How have you learned what you need to know to manage native ecosystems?
Hess: I began by attending conferences, reading books and talking with people. Often I found explanations lacking; the expectations were that one should believe and accept the “principles.” Often organizations were focused on one aspect of the ecosystem and not discussing a holistic approach. I began digging through scientific literature and answering my own questions. It has been time-consuming but enormously educational.
Whom do you admire as setting a good native ecosystem example and why?
Hess: The Wedel family of Lafayette County, Wisconsin, and Cory Ritterbusch of Prairie Works Inc. of Galena, Illinois. They’re open to exploring new paradigms. They understand the science of restoration. They ponder and share management techniques that lessen collateral damage. The Wedels have established a foundation for about 500 preserved acres in Lafayette County. Ritterbusch teaches continuing-education classes on restoration and native ecosystems.
What are your biggest challenges as a female restoration practitioner?
Hess: The biggest challenge is being taken seriously and finding people willing to openly talk about – or know – the science. The challenge is less about being female. It's more because I want to continue learning and am unwilling to settle for methods that are traditional yet not really working well.
What do you see for your land and restoration work general 20 years from now?
Hess: I dream of Driftless Prairies being a permanently protected native ecosystem that's loved and managed to support biodiversity in perpetuity. In 20 years I dream of seeing roadsides planted and cared for as native habitats. I dream of every uncropped and unpastured areas of farms supporting native habitats.
Soil Sisters will host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various member farms. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public to “tour, taste, learn and play in the multi-faceted on-farm weekend involving more than 20 women-owned farms.” Driftless Prairies will be on the tour. Hess will discuss what people can do with their land to incorporate native ecosystems. Visit soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
Agri-View is looking for a sponsor for our Women in Agribusiness page - page A3 in each weekly edition. Contact agriview@madison.com for more information.