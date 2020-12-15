Necessary, precious, scarce – water=life

Sometimes we live a charmed life but we don’t realize our good fortune. We take the most precious gifts for granted. Water is one of those gifts.
In rural Wisconsin many folks just have a well drilled and up comes potable water – water that can be drunk safely by humans and livestock. There are at least 800,000 private wells in Wisconsin, sustaining humans and livestock. Water is necessary to maintain the natural environment and life itself for all beings – animals, insects and plants, both wild and domestic.
Some say water is common, not precious, and that there is just as much water on earth now as there ever has been. On the surface the statement is true, but dig a little and there’s a catch. Most water on earth is not safe for humans or livestock to drink. Of the water on earth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 97 percent is ocean water that’s too salty for people and livestock. The remaining 3 percent is fresh water, but only 0.5 percent of it can be reached for use – and some of that potable water must be treated before it can be used. So readily usable water on earth is scarce and becoming scarcer; there are more people on the face of the earth using it than at any time in history.
Potable water in Wisconsin comes from two main sources – surface water from lakes and rivers, and ground water from underground aquifers. Surface water is available to many people who live in cities in the Lake Michigan or Lake Superior basins. But much of rural Wisconsin gets water from aquifers.
Humans are an odd species. In developed nations like the United States, most of us pump potable water into and out of our homes using electricity. We put waste into a lot of it. That contaminated water is pumped out to be treated and routed eventually into existing surface water – lakes and rivers. Some of that water finds its way into aquifers.
Aquifers are underground bodies of saturated rock through which water can easily move. Water levels in aquifers can rise as water soaks down to them through time, or they can drop as water is drawn out of them. If the water level in an aquifer drops below the depth of a well, the well runs dry. Aquifers can be polluted by human endeavor – by byproducts from industry, agriculture and even private septic systems. Once polluted an aquifer is difficult, costly and sometimes impossible to clean.
In recent years water shortages have become more common in Wisconsin. In some areas of the state with karst-limestone formations, wells have been polluted by contaminated runoff from the land surface. In some areas chemicals like PFAS – perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – have been discovered in wells after having traveled through aquifers from industrial sites.
Water levels in some aquifers around the state have dropped. As the number of wells has increased, so has demand on the available supply of water. Some “high capacity” wells have been installed for industrial or agricultural use; they can contribute to a drop in water levels in state aquifers.
Humans and livestock cannot live without potable water. Crops cannot grow without water. In Wisconsin we often take water for granted, but we’re learning just how precious it is with each passing day. If we begin to look at water as a precious necessity, maybe we can use it and reuse it in ways that conserve it and eliminate waste. That way maybe there can be enough water for all the beings on the face of the earth.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wells and dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wateruse and waterdata.usgs.gov for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.
