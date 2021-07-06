Net Zero Initiative earns grant

The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research recently awarded a $10-million grant in support of the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The funding will support a six-year project – “Dairy Soil & Water Regeneration: building soil health to reduce greenhouse gases, improve water quality and enable new economic benefits.”
The data will be shared among the dairy community to provide measurement-based assessments of the industry’s greenhouse-gas footprint for feed production. The data also will be shared to set the stage for new market opportunities related to carbon, water quality and soil health.
The FFAR grant will be matched by financial contributions from the initiative’s partners such as Nestlé as well as the dairy industry, including Newtrient, and in-kind support for a total of $23.2 million. The funds will be managed by the Dairy Research Institute, a nonprofit founded and staffed by Dairy Management Inc. Scientists at Dairy Management Inc. will serve as project leads to address research gaps in feed production and manure-based fertilizers.
Through foundational science, on-farm pilots and development of new-product markets, the initiative aims to clear barriers and create incentives for farmers. That's expected to lead to economic viability and positive environmental impact.
“After six years, we’ll have data that accurately reflect our farms’ greenhouse-gas footprint for dairy-crop rotations with consideration for soil-health management practices and new manure-based products,” said Jim Wallace, senior vice-president of environmental research at Dairy Management Inc. “We expect to develop insights that link soil-health outcomes, such as carbon sequestration, with practice and technology adoption. That will provide background information to support the development of new carbon and water quality markets.”
The project will be implemented across four dairy regions responsible for about 80 percent of U.S. milk production – Northeast, Lakes, Mountain and Pacific. It involves a collaboration of the Net Zero Initiative, the Soil Health Institute and dairy-research institutions such as Cornell University, the University of California-Davis, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville, the University of Vermont, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service Northwest Irrigation and Soils Research in Kimberly, Idaho.
Dozens of dairies representing climates and soils of the major production regions will participate in a baseline survey of soil health and carbon storage. Additionally eight farms – five operating dairies, two university research dairies and one USDA ARS research farm – will participate in the project. The pilots will be used to engage farmers in soil-health management practices and monitor changes in greenhouse-gas emissions, soil-carbon storage, soil health and water quality.
The Net Zero Initiative is an industry-wide effort led by six national dairy organizations – Dairy Management Inc., the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, International Dairy Foods Association, Newtrient, National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Visit usdairy.com/sustainability for more information.
Scott Wallin is the vice-president of industry media relations and issues management at Dairy Management Inc.