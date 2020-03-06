Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part story; the first part of the story ran in the Feb. 27 issue of Agri-View.
GREENLEAF, Wis. – The Vande Wettering family has been dairy farming near Greenleaf for almost 150 years. Tom and Bill Vande Wettering are the fifth generation; they started implementing conservation on the Vande Wettering Family Farms to combat washouts and erosion issues. They also wanted to increase their soil health.
Barry Bubolz is a restoration coordinator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
“Cover crops helped increase the soil structure and improved infiltration rates, which has reduced sediment and nutrient runoff,” he said of the farm.
His group introduced the Vande Wetterings in 2016 to a partnership network called the Lower Fox Demonstration Farms Network, also called the Fox Demo Farms. They are designed to showcase and demonstrate leading-edge conservation practices that improve Great Lakes water quality by reducing phosphorus from entering Green Bay and Lake Michigan. The partnership is the first of its kind in the Great Lakes region. It consists of eight producers within the Fox River Basin along with their crop consultants, the Brown County and Outagamie County land and water conservation departments, the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Geological Survey asked the Vande Wetterings to partner as a Fox Demo Farm site to install an edge-of-field monitoring system. Edge-of-field monitoring is an effort to help farmers improve and verify the effectiveness of agricultural-conservation practices and systems installed on their farm. Monitoring equipment is installed at the edge of a farm field to evaluate the quality of water draining from the field. Collaboration with producers in edge-of-field monitoring demonstrates the effectiveness of system-wide conservation approaches and their effect on overall water quality.
For the past three years the Vande Wetterings have farmed a 40-acre plot conventionally to gather water-quality baseline data. Now they’re working to incorporate no-till and cover crops for a second season to watch soil health improve – and subsequently improve field runoff and water quality. They have also established a waterway in which the monitoring station is evaluating.
“(The Natural Resources Conservation Service) has really helped us with implementing no-till,” Bill Vande Wettering said. “It’s working and we’ve had great yields. There’s a lot less input and time with no-till; you don’t have to run across the field four or five times anymore.”
The edge-of–field monitoring results are eye-opening, the Vande Wetterings said. They’ve since worked to install more conservation practices on their farm to help the land and water.
The brothers next began exploring the potential benefits of managed grazing for their dairy heifers. They worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to develop a managed-grazing plan; they started grazing in 2016. They implemented forage and biomass plantings, fencing, watering facilities, a livestock pipeline, prescribed grazing, heavy-use-area protection and critical-area plantings. They began small, grazing 25 acres. Three years in they are now grazing 90 acres. They also have 125 acres of pasture cover crops.
“We started out with an alfalfa grass field and interseeded the GrassWorks-blend pasture mix in it,” Bill Vande Wettering said. “This year was an exceptional year; grass likes moisture like your lawn. We harvested part of our grazing acres three times because we couldn’t run enough animals on it. It was a really good year for grazing – plenty of production and feed.”
They plan to graze year-round.
Tom Vande Wettering said, “The older dairy facility is being used to keep the cattle while there is a large amount of snow on the ground; otherwise, they ‘e grazing.”
They graze two groups of 60 bred heifers. They also graze the breeding group most afternoons. Most days they have 150 to 200 cattle grazing.
“This is the first time we’ve tried interseeding for pasture,” Tom Vande Wettering said. “We’ve interseeded cover crops and done aerial seedings on our non-pasture crop ground, but this was something new. Through the Fox Demo Farms and (Great Lakes Restoration Initiative) funding we started interseeding in our corn – 50 acres with red clover and crimson clover at 10 pounds per acre. We also interseeded 30 acres with annual rye grass, red clover and radish.”
They interseeded the cover crop a few weeks after the corn was planted.
“The clover was already spouted under the corn and as soon as we harvested the corn, it took off,” he said.
The brothers allowed their heifers to graze on the cover crop for one month and then took them off when snow was on the ground. They didn’t want the cattle grazing the cover crops too low so the crop would live through winter, they said.
They are installing movable water lines. Having movable water lines increases the ease of managed grazing, taking water easily out to the cattle. The pastured acres on the farm are mutually beneficial to the cattle as well as wildlife and bird species.
“The health of the animals coming off the pasture is great,” Tom Vande Wettering said. “They are just the right size; their body tone and muscles look great. They are happy cows.”
Bill Vande Wettering said, “It’s amazing how well the cows have trained to the wire-paddock grazing. We’ve seen a real difference in the health of our heifers out on pasture.”
Managed grazing has many benefits including improved animal health and welfare, improved soil structure and infiltration, financial savings from reduced feed costs and labor costs, and improved wildlife habit. The brothers said they’ve seen many new bird and pollinator species on the farm that haven’t been there in years.
“What it used to take to feed our cows – the harvesting, the storing, the hauling the feed every day, now we don’t need a large facility building to hold them,” Tom Vande Wettering said. “The daily difference (is) no more mixing, feeding, cleaning barns 1.5 hours a day. With the rotational pasture it takes 15 minutes to move the fence. The pasture is making it fun again. Moving the cows and trying something new is rewarding and we’re seeing it working well.”
Keeping their farm thriving and healthy is the key to their farm’s future, he said. The brothers are now enrolled in the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program, taking their conservation efforts one step further. They are using global-positioning-system targeted spray applications. They harvest hay in a manner that allows wildlife to flush and escape. They leave standing grain crops unharvested to benefit wildlife. They apply enhanced-efficiency fertilizer products. They perform plant-tissue tests and analyze them to improve nitrogen management.
“Saving the soil is most important,” Bill Vande Wettering said. “We’ve been here over 100 years and we want to be here at least another 100.”
In future years the Vande Wetterings are planning to install a seasonal wetland for migrating-bird species. They said they want to continue their dairy with soil-health practices and managed grazing.
“Listening to the farming stories from my grandparents, I knew I wanted to continue farming,” Bill Vande Wettering said. “My father is over 80 and he is here every day on the farm. Our family just loves it.”
Tom Vande Wettering said, “We’re still here and making a good family life and living. We are proud to be a family farm.”
Visit www.facebook.com/vandewetteringfarms and www.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.