Never fear butter's here

Consumers will find that butter will be costlier heading into the holiday-baking season. The main reason is simply demand. U.S. per capita consumption of butter reached record levels in 2021. And another record year for dairy exports is possible in 2022.
Butter supplies to date have been unable to keep pace enough to stabilize prices. That’s especially been the case in the past couple months, when retailers traditionally accumulate butter in anticipation of the holidays. Once one accounts for the cost of making butter and then adding transportation, packaging, labor and other costs, one has a recipe for record butter prices on the grocery shelf.
But are price increases the same thing as a shortage? Are store shelves empty? There’s always some one-off instances, but with exceptions – no.
Are crowds standing in lines outside supermarkets to buy rationed supplies, such as early-COVID toilet paper? No again. And is anyone who wants to buy butter being deprived of anything other than $5 should they choose a four-pack?
That’s three strikes and still no one’s out of butter.
It’s easy to understand the concern. But even with all tho factors the underlying concern that’s fueled “shortage” worries is showing signs of fading. Milk production is increasing again and butter futures traded on commodities markets are declining. While some product prices increase and stay that way, butter prices fluctuate.
The accompanying graph shows a dozen years of butter-price history. It features both the value of butterfat to a farmer – blue line – and the cost at the grocery store orange line. See how they move together – and see where the blue line’s expected to go in 2023.
“What goes up, must come down” applies to butter. Production chases prices. Eventually greater production depresses prices. That’s not always so great for farmers. But one nice thing about current pricing is that it’s helping farmers rebuild balance sheets they need to thrive.
Consumers shouldn’t think they’re at risk of a butterless Christmas. The food chain and the law of supply and demand are ensuring that doesn’t happen. The holidays would be less happy without butter, but it just ain’t gonna happen. So Happy Thanksgiving. And here’s to, um, butter days ahead.