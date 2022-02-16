New crop coverage encouraging

OPINION The Center for Rural Affairs applauds expansions to federal crop insurance recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. Both changes signal encouraging opportunities for farmers practicing conservation on their operations.
The Pandemic Cover Crop Program will be offered for a second year. The program offers a $5-per-acre discount on a producer’s crop-insurance premium if he or she plants a qualifying cover crop ahead of a 2022 crop.
If a cover-crop variety is reportable to the USDA’s Farm Service Agency it’s eligible for the Pandemic Cover Crop Program. To receive the benefit producers must have a Report of Acreage form FSA-578 filed for their cover crops by March 15, which is also the crop-insurance-sales closing date for most spring crops.
“Producers should take note that the March 15 deadline differs from the acreage-reporting date later in the season by which they will have to report their insured crop,” said Kate Hansen, policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs.
The discount is available for most crop-insurance policies, with a notable addition of Whole Farm Revenue Protection. Exceptions include the newly announced Post-Application Coverage Endorsement and the Enhanced Coverage Option. For producers in states such as Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, which have state-level cover-crop-discount programs, the Pandemic Cover Crop Program can provide an additional benefit.
In addition to the Pandemic Cover Crop Program, the agency announced that starting with the 2022 season, soybeans that are relay-cropped into an established small grain will be insurable via written agreement. A written agreement is an operation-specific coverage request developed and submitted by a producer and her or his crop-insurance agent.
“Relay-cropping is a crop-management system utilizing multiple crops with overlapping growing seasons, but planted and harvested at different times,” said Ross Evelsizer, natural-resources project director with Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development. “Relay cropping in Iowa is typically done with soybeans and a cereal grain.”
Evelsizer works with producers to implement field trials of relay-cropping systems to learn more about the practice.
“Relay systems benefit soil health by minimizing disturbance, maximizing soil cover, maximizing biodiversity, and extending the presence of living roots across the entire field, which improves soil health and water quality, and prevents erosion,” he said.
Hansen said, “Producers across the country are implementing new conservation practices to better steward their land. These recent developments from (the Risk Management Agency) to support these efforts are encouraging.”
Call the Center for Rural Affairs at 515-215-1294 for more information on the programs, or crop insurance in general.
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic and environmental issues. Visit www.cfra.org for more information.