New dean meets hub stakeholders

Glenda Gillaspy, new dean of the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison, recently met with stakeholders and advisory council members of the Dairy Innovation Hub. Together they toured Mystic Valley Dairy near Sauk City, Wisconsin.
Representatives from the Dairy Business Association, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Cooperative Network, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Farmers Union attended the event.
Dean Gillaspy and the other attendees were given a tour of Mystic Valley Dairy. The tour was led by Mitch Breunig, the farm’s owner and council chairman of the Dairy Innovation Hub.
Mystic Valley Dairy is home to more than 400 Registered Holstein cows and 1,000 acres of farmland. Breunig has worked on numerous occasions with UW researchers looking for solutions to industry challenges. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.