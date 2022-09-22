 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New dean meets hub stakeholders

Glenda Gillaspy, new dean of the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison, recently met with stakeholders and advisory council members of the Dairy Innovation Hub. Together they toured Mystic Valley Dairy near Sauk City, Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Representatives from the Dairy Business Association, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Cooperative Network, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Farmers Union attended the event.

Dean Gillaspy and the other attendees were given a tour of Mystic Valley Dairy. The tour was led by Mitch Breunig, the farm’s owner and council chairman of the Dairy Innovation Hub.

Mystic Valley Dairy is home to more than 400 Registered Holstein cows and 1,000 acres of farmland. Breunig has worked on numerous occasions with UW researchers looking for solutions to industry challenges. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA production estimates decrease

USDA production estimates decrease

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released Sept. 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Chief Econ…

Protect agriculture’s future

Protect agriculture’s future

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued his proclamation for “Wisconsin Farm Safety and Health Week,” a tradition started a few years ago to para…

Family strives for ongoing quality

Family strives for ongoing quality

GLEN HAVEN, Wis. – Whether it’s their Angus breeding stock or the beef sold in their meat shop, the Retallicks of 2K Cattle Enterprises shoot …

Innovative farmer heads home

Innovative farmer heads home

Paul Bickford, age 69, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a farm accident.

Creative name reflects vet cannery

Creative name reflects vet cannery

ASHLAND, Wis. – Quiet pride is most impressive. No loud boasting is needed because its reason is self-evident. We see quiet pride when a team …

Paul Bickford will be missed

Paul Bickford will be missed

OPINION  Paul Bickford of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, a beloved friend and mentor to many in this community, died in a farm accident Aug. 23. Paul wa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News