OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation thanks President Donald Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for supporting dairy in the latest round of disaster assistance to agricultural producers – as well as Congress for providing the funding in the CARES Act in the spring. The National Milk Producers Federation pledged to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress as they chart paths forward toward providing necessary stimulus to the struggling dairy economy.
The latest round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program assistance will help many family dairy farmers suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will not address the needs of all dairy farmers, but will help bolster the safety net for many as we enter the fall and winter months.
We urge lawmakers to make agriculture a priority in its next round of legislation addressing the coronavirus. Dairy farmers have been especially hard-hit by supply-chain disruptions, given the year-round perishable nature of dairy products. Many are still struggling to repair balance sheets after five years of depressed prices that were only beginning to recover before COVID-19 shutdowns hit.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program “2.0” package builds on support offered earlier this year. It combines disaster assistance to farmers with targeted government purchases that stabilize markets hit hard by COVID-19-related disruptions to supply chains.
- A dairy payment amounts to $1.20-per-hundredweight on a farm’s production during the past nine months of 2020. Dairy payments will be based on actual milk production from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2020. Milk production for Sept. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, will be estimated by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, using daily average production from the April-August base period of known production.
- Once a farm’s eligibility is determined 100 percent of the payment will be made, meaning there will be no 20 percent holdback as with earlier assistance.
- Dairy-beef producers are eligible for cattle inventory payment on bull calves and dairy steers, but not for breeding stock. The payment is $55 per head on eligible cattle in inventory on a date between April and the end of August selected by the producer.
Significantly this round’s payment-limitation provision has been expanded to include trusts and estates for both rounds of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. That means those who were disadvantaged by restrictive trust-related payment interpretations in the first round will have their situation resolved for that round as well as in the latest tranche of aid. The application of direct attribution is also modified so payment limits will not be reduced based on ownership shares, providing more equitable support to dairy farmers of various ownership structures.
The National Milk Producers Federation is expressing concern that payment limits included in earlier Coronavirus Food Assistance Program assistance are maintained in this round. We’re disappointed the department has continued to include payment limits on this disaster assistance, which is inequitable to the many large farms that have been hard hit by milk-price declines.
Registration for the new round of payments began Sept. 21 and runs through Dec. 11. Visit www.farmers.gov/cfap for more information.
The National Milk Producers Federation is activating its grassroots advocacy to assist in efforts to meet dairy’s needs. Visit www.nmpf.org/take-action and www.nmpf.org/coronavirus for more information.