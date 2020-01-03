OPINION The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in mid-December released its final renewable-volume obligations for the year 2020 under the Renewable Fuel Standard. As outlined in a supplemental proposed rule in October, the renewable-volume obligations will account for a portion of the 4 billion gallons of demand for biofuels eliminated during the past three years due to the rampant misappropriation of small-refinery exemptions. Rather than determine relief using an actual three-year average of exempted gallons, the agency has instead used much-reduced values recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy. The former would have increased the amount of biofuels in the transportation sector by about 1.35 billion gallons per year, while the latter will increase it by just 770 million gallons.
The National Farmers Union, a strong proponent of biofuels and the Renewable Fuel Standard, was disappointed with EPA’s proposal when it was first released. We urged the agency to account for all 4 billion gallons worth of demand in the final rule. We have mounting frustration with the administration’s destructive approach to biofuels policy.
Family farmers are sick and tired of the biofuels “bait and switch.” Long before he was elected, President Donald Trump promised to support the American ethanol industry, yet his EPA has done nothing but undermine the industry’s success. By indiscriminately granting so-called “hardship exemptions” to multi-billion-dollar oil corporations, the administration has cost hardworking family farmers billions of dollars in lost sales, eliminated thousands of jobs and slowed economic growth in rural communities across the country.
In response to farmers’ appropriate anger, Trump made another promise to undo the needless damage caused by the EPA. That’s yet another promise he hasn’t kept with the latest renewable-volume obligations. The meager solution falls significantly short of the relief the biofuels industry needs to recover from three years of outright sabotage.
How many more times must family farmers endure broken promises and disappointment? If the administration intends to make amends, it will compensate for all 4 billion gallons of demand lost to small refinery exemptions. It will also aggressively promote the widespread adoption of biofuels by replacing gasoline aromatics with ethanol, and expanding the use of greater-level blends of ethanol.