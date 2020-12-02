This Market Intel reviews how the U.S. Department of Labor’s final rule amending the methodology for determining the H-2A program’s adverse-effect-wage rate provides stability and predictability in labor costs. It also ensures wage rates under the program continue to increase and keep pace with wage growth observed across the broader U.S. economy.
Significant increases and variability in wage rates for the department’s H-2A temporary agricultural-guest-worker program have long been a problem for farmers. For example during 2019 wage rates under the H-2A program increased by more than 20 percent in Colorado, Nevada and Utah. In California wage rates have increased by more than 30 percent since 2015. In 32 states the wage rate has increased by more than 20 percent since 2015. The national average H-2A wage rate increased by 21.2 percent from 2015, and by almost 6 percent in a single year from 2019 to 2020.
Meanwhile data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that since 2015 labor costs across the broader U.S. economy increased by 13.5 percent, and from 2019 to 2020 the Employment Cost Index increased by less than 3 percent – both well less than the increase in wage rates in the Department of Labor’s H-2A program. For U.S. employers, including crop and livestock farmers, the volatility and rapid increase in H-2A wage rates has significantly increased labor costs.
During 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Income and Wealth Statistics, farmers and ranchers are expected to spend more than $36 billion on labor expenses – the second-most labor expenditure on record. Now consider that in many labor-intensive specialty-crop farming areas – such as in California, Florida and Washington – and in many portions of the Northeast, labor expenses represent more than 20 percent of total production costs. For farmers in those states, a rapid and unforeseen increase in labor costs cannot be easily absorbed given that farmers are price takers. They can’t pass increased costs down the supply chain to retailers or consumers.
Background explained
The H-2A program allows U.S. employers such as farmers and ranchers to bring foreign nationals into the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs. Wage rates under the H-2A program are based on the greater of the following.
- federal or state minimum wage
- the prevailing wage as determined by the Department of Labor using a special methodology to conduct wage surveys for each particular task in very local areas
- the adverse effect wage rate, defined as the regional weighted average hourly wage rate for crop and livestock workers reported in USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service’s annual Farm Labor Survey of non-supervisory farm and ranch workers
Since 2015 the nationwide monthly wage rate under the H-2A program has increased nationally by more than 20 percent. Areas with the greatest increase in wage rates, on a percentage basis, include California at more than 30 percent, the Pacific Northwest at almost 28 percent and portions of the Northeast at almost 27 percent. The wage rate in Western states such as Colorado, Nevada and Utah, the Great Lakes region and the Corn Belt have all jumped more than 25 percent in the past five years. The slowest wage growth since 2015 at 10 percent occurred in the Northern Plains.
Adverse Effect Wage Rates methodology changes
To provide stability and predictability in the H-2A wage rates, and wage rates for most labor codes under the Standard Occupational Classification System, the Department of Labor’s new wage methodology replaces the labor costs reported by USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in the Farm Labor Survey, with an annually adjusted wage rate based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics-Employment Cost Index.
Beginning in 2023 and annually thereafter, the H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rates will be indexed to the percent change in the Employment Cost Index for the preceding 12 months. For example in 2023, if the Employment Cost Index for the previous 12 months increased by 3 percent, then all H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rates nationwide will be increased by 3 percent from the prior year’s level.
The applicable Bureau of Labor Statistics-Standard Occupational Classification codes impacted by the new methodology include several categories.
- 45-2041 – Graders and Sorters, Agricultural Products
- 45-2091 – Agricultural Equipment Operators
- 45-2092 – Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery and Greenhouse
- 45-2093 – Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals
- 53-7064 – Packers and Packagers, Hand
- 45-2099 – Agricultural Workers, All Other
Importantly as a principal economic indicator, the Employment Cost Index is the only measure of labor costs that treats wages and salaries, and total compensation consistently. Because the Employment Cost Index includes wages and salaries as well as employer costs for employee benefits, it covers almost all employees in the civilian economy. It’s not affected by changes in relative employment of industries and occupations with different wage and compensation levels. Because of that the Employment Cost Index ensures that adjustments to the Adverse Effect Wage Rates will keep pace with wage growth nationwide.
During the past five years the Employment Cost Index has increased 13.5 percent. Since 2010 the Employment Cost Index has increased on average by more than 2 percent per quarter on a 12-month basis. On a quarter-by-quarter basis, the Employment Cost Index increased by about 0.6 percent per quarter. And it has not decreased during the past decade. Cumulatively since 2010 the Employment Cost Index has increased by 25 percent. Replacing USDA Farm Labor Survey labor costs with an Adverse Effect Wage Rates indexed to the Employment Cost Index ensures that wage growth is predictable. It also ensures that wages continue to increase and keep pace with wage growth in the overall civilian economy.
Moving forward the wage rate under the H-2A program will be based on the greater of the following.
- federal or state minimum wage
- the prevailing wage as determined by the Department of Labor using a special methodology to conduct wage surveys for each particular task in very local areas
- the Employment Cost Index-adjusted adverse effect wage rate – which is not in effect until 2023
For example should the federal or state minimum wage exceed the current Adverse Effect Wage Rates, the state or federal minimum wage will serve as the wage rate under the H-2A program. Thus while the Employment Cost Index-adjusted Adverse Effect Wage Rates doesn’t become effective until 2023, H-2A wage rates will increase should any of the other two wage-rate criteria exceed the current Adverse Effect Wage Rates.
For H-2A workers who don’t fall into one of those categories, the Department of Labor will annually set the Adverse Effect Wage Rates based on the statewide, or national, annual average gross hourly wage reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics-Occupational Employment Survey. Job examples for those categories include high- or unique-skill agricultural truck drivers, managers, supervisors and construction workers. Wage rates for those occupations will change immediately beginning in 2021 and will likely be greater than the current H-2A wage rates.
New rule provides stability, certainty
During the past decade wage rates under the Department of Labor’s H-2A visa program have been greatly variable and uncertain. Cumulatively since 2010, labor costs reported by the USDA’s Farm Labor Survey – which underpins the H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rates – have increased by almost 40 percent nationwide. In the Pacific Northwest labor costs have increased by almost 50 percent. In California labor costs have increased by 43 percent since 2010. According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, total farm-labor expenses have increased by $8.7 billion or 31 percent since 2010. Contrast that to the 25 percent wage growth across the broader U.S. economy since 2010 and it’s clear that farm-labor costs have outpaced wage growth elsewhere in the economy.
Indexing Adverse Effect Wage Rates to the Employment Cost Index will stabilize wage rates while providing H-2A workers certainty their pay will continue to increase. That hasn’t always been the case with the Farm Labor Survey. In some years the Adverse Effect Wage Rates would move in the opposite direction of wage growth in the economy and decline year-over-year. For example in the USDA’s Mountain II region – which includes Colorado, Nevada and Utah – labor costs declined for three consecutive years between 2015 and 2017 before increasing by 23 percent in 2019. For agricultural employers and workers in those areas, their wage rates were disconnected from economic conditions and wage growth nationwide. The Department of Labor’s new wage methodology fixes that disconnect and also ensures wage rates remain predictable and stable.
The final rule is the first installment of a broader update to the H-2A program. The second portion of the final rule, which pertains to other non-wage aspects of the H-2A program, is forthcoming.