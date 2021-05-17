New U.S. Climate Normals reported

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released the new U.S. Climate Normals. The agency gives the public, weather forecasters, and businesses a standard way to compare today’s conditions to 30-year averages.
Temperature and precipitation averages and statistics are calculated every decade so that today’s weather can be put into proper context and so that people and businesses make better climate-related decisions.
“Normals” may be familiar to most Americans by their inclusion in local daily weather information. Normals indicate how conditions measure up for the nation as a whole as well as for specific locations.
Rather than assess long-term climate trends, normals reflect the impacts of the changing climate on one's day-to-day weather experience. Normals are not merely averages of raw data. Thirty years of U.S. weather-station observations are compiled, checked for quality, compared to surrounding stations, and completed for missing periods. They’re used for calculating averages and other measures. They provide a basis for comparisons of temperature, precipitation, and other variables to today’s observations.
Supplemental normals for the 15-year period of 2006 to 2020 are released simultaneously with conventional 30-year normals for users requiring information for periods closer to the present.
Member states of the World Meteorological Organization are required to calculate their country’s normals at 10-year intervals. Countries follow recommendations by the World Meteorological Organization, which provides a framework for international cooperation among meteorologists, climatologists and hydrologists.
The decadal update is the equivalent of the Census for those who use the data. It replaces the previous set of U.S. Normals, which cover all 50 states and U.S. territories. The National Centers for Environmental Information and its predecessors have been the official source for U.S. Climate Normals since the 1950s. New data are received from about 8,700 National Weather Service stations operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For the first time, Precipitation Normals have been created for more than 770 snow-telemetry stations managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and for more than 5,400 citizen science-observation stations from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Calculating and making available the new averages require months of preparation by a team of climate scientists, including National Centers for Environmental Information partners from the Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Regional Climate Centers.
New Normals to be introduced
Normals provide information about national and localized average temperature and precipitation. They also provide information about snowfall, heating and cooling-degree days, frost and freeze dates, and growing-degree days. Several new normals will be introduced for the first time, such as Seasonal Normals representative of different states of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation and high-resolution gridded normals, which are data that represent Climate Normals at 5-kilometer intervals north and south across the contiguous U.S.
That allows for easier calculations and mapping of climate averages and departures from normal. New normals access tools also will be forthcoming from Regional Climate Centers.
By comparing averages to weather observations, anyone interested in conditions at specific locations can learn whether a variable is above, below or near average. For instance the average temperature during the February 2021 Arctic air cold outbreak in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 42 degrees Fahrenheit below normal Feb. 16, according to the 1991-2010 normals.
Along with the National Weather Service and meteorologists and forecasters in the private sector, the new normals impact the work of numerous public and private stakeholders, including the energy and agricultural sectors of the American economy.
Changes since 1981–2010
As anticipated, changes have occurred in averages since the last 10-year update. Since two-thirds of the data – 1991–2010 – in the new set overlap with the previous version, changes can be subtle, depending on the region, season and timeframe. Nonetheless an upward shift in temperature averages is evident, but warming is not ubiquitous across the contiguous United States in either geographic space or time of year. Changes vary from season-to-season and month-to-month.
For instance the north-central U.S. Temperature Normals – for those in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest – have cooled from 1981–2010 to 1991–2020, especially in the spring. The South and Southwest are considerably warmer. Normals also were generally warmer across the West and along the East Coast.
In terms of precipitation the Southwest was drier. Wetter averages emerged east of the Rocky Mountains, especially the Southeast in the spring.
In the transition to the new set of normals, shifts in the relative frequency of above- and below-normal conditions will occur. Shifts will be most discernible in areas of the country undergoing substantial warming in the last decade, as experienced in the West and Florida. In those cases, comparisons of averages to current conditions will trigger below-normal temperature days more frequently. That doesn’t mean that conditions are “colder” in the absolute sense. In actuality, higher averages have raised the bar for warmth.
Rather than track or define long-term trends or changes in climate, U.S. Normals are useful to understand present-day conditions. For climate-monitoring activities at the National Centers for Environmental Information, longer periods are referenced. The monthly State of the Climate reports produced for the United States and the globe use 20th century averages – 1901–2000 – as benchmarks and will continue to do so. The yearly Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society State of the Climate report also relies on longer periods of record.
There are reasons that underlie the use of the 20th century averages for climate-change monitoring.
- The 1901–2000 baseline offers more consistency as conditions change over time and is not subject to updates every 10 years.
- The period is an easy-to-understand range when discussing long-term climate change with non-technical audiences.
However, long-term trends from decade to decade can affect baseline “normal” weather conditions. For instance, the last decade includes the warmest seven years on record for the globe, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Visit ncei.noaa.gov for more information.